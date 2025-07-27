“We believe Uber can play a positive role in Gisborne by improving local mobility with a new way to travel from A to B and creating new earning opportunities for those who want to work more flexibly,”

Local bar owners who spoke to the Gisborne Herald were positive about getting the service.

Kerry Donovan, managing director of Smash Palace Bar, said any ride service that improves choice and safety would be welcomed. Photo / Uber

“Affordable and reliable transport has long been an issue for Smash,” said Kerry Donovan, managing director of Smash Palace Bar in Banks St, in the industrial subdivision.

“We’re acutely aware that our location can make it difficult for our customers to get to and from the bar safely. So, ensuring our customers have a safe way home is a key consideration when we plan events and in our daily host responsibility duties,” Donovan said.

“Local taxi companies are fantastic but seem stretched some nights, so any service that improves choice and safety will be warmly welcomed.”

The Dome Bar and Cinema’s Sally Shanks had similar sentiments.

“It would be incredible,” Shanks said.

“One of our biggest issues is getting people home. We call taxis for people, but they’re few and far between ... you run the risk of people just becoming very frustrated and then driving home, so it’s definitely a win-win for us. It would help us enormously.”

Hayden Green, general manager of regional economic development agency Trust Tairāwhiti, said it was “positive news for the region”.

“A reliable and convenient rideshare option will encourage more people to enjoy Gisborne’s nightlife, knowing they have safe and accessible transport available,” Green said.

“This will complement existing taxi services and support local businesses and employment options.

“As Tairāwhiti continues to grow as a visitor destination and a vibrant place to live, introducing an app-based, on-demand transport option will help fill gaps in the region’s transport network.”

Gisborne Taxis Society Ltd manager Rikelle Smith had a mixed response.

“It’s a good thing that Uber is coming to town, especially for those who are often left waiting in town for long periods on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights,” Smith said.

“I’m pleased that more people will now be able to get home safely and without the long wait. That said, Gisborne Taxis has been in operation for over 70 years - this is our bread and butter, and Uber’s arrival will have a real impact on us. We’re not happy about that.

“However, Gisborne Taxis will continue to be here for our community 24/7 - even though, like many services, we sometimes face challenges with car availability on busy nights.”

Chris Lankshear, of Gisborne Airport and City Taxis, said he had recently heard that a population of around 70,000 was needed to sustain Uber.

He said it might not be easy to recruit drivers who had P-licences to carry passengers, and the cost to get this licence was likely to be a drawback.

“There’s probably a need for it Friday-Saturday nights, but it’s sporadic at the best of times, with people wanting to get to the clubs and so forth and then just wanting to get home,” Lankshear said.

“That’s your big demand periods, and the rest is average. Certainly, I can’t see it.”

EcoKabs spokesman Jack Savage also had mixed views.

“In terms of EcoKabs being fully 100% community-based, Uber would be a great asset to Gisborne only in the peak hours of 11pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday nights,” Savage said.

“Gisborne has been notorious for not being able to get taxis inside this window for a very long time. This is why EcoKabs Gisborne is increasing its fleet to six cabs.

“EcoKabs tries to keep our wait times in and around the 20-minute mark, but obviously, in the peak times, we can be quite stretched. It is important for us to ensure that our community gets home safely, so in that sense, Uber may be an asset.

“In terms of sustainability, there is a very fine balance to ensuring that we achieve this, given our population of around 51,000. Every service provider here in Gisborne requires sustainability seven days per week and not just in the peak times, so in that sense, trying to get a business model to be sustainable in our region in our economic climate is going to be really tough.

“Out-of-town taxi companies have not done themselves any favours with the locals here in Gisborne around the R and V [Rhythm and Vines New Year festival] period. They have come into our region and blatantly ripped off our local communities, so that is going to be a challenge for them to be accepted by our community.”

Chris Lankshear, of Gisborne Airport and City Taxis, was unsure if Gisborne's population could sustain a service like Uber. Photo / Uber

The Gisborne Herald asked AA New Zealand what impact the app’s launch could potentially have on reducing drink-driving.

“There are many factors that influence drink driving beyond whether Uber is available or not, but more transport options are always a good thing,” AA Hawke’s Bay District Council chairman David Murray said.

“We hope that people in Gisborne choose to use this service or a taxi if they’ve been drinking and haven’t already lined up a sober driver to get them home.

“Uber has provided a valuable alternative transport option in Hawke’s Bay for some time now, and it’s particularly useful during the outdoor summer event season, which both Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne are renowned for,” he said.