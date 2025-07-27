Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Uber seeks drivers for Gisborne launch as rideshare service expands

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
6 mins to read

Uber announced it will arrive in Gisborne in a statement on Monday and said it would start advertising for drivers. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Uber announced it will arrive in Gisborne in a statement on Monday and said it would start advertising for drivers. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

The announcement of rideshare app Uber’s upcoming Gisborne launch has been met with a positive reception by the local hospitality sector.

Local taxi operators say Uber will help mitigate long wait times during peak hours on busy weekend nights, but are unsure how successful it will be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save