Walsh played tracks including his Ekko Park hit Probable Cause — Ekko Park also features the Jordan Luck Band’s Bryan Bell — as well as 1979 by the Smashing Pumpkins, and fittingly, Heavenly Pop Hit by The Chills in honour of New Zealand Music Month.

After Walsh’s set, Luck took the stage, kicking things off with Social Life and Airway Spies from the Dance Exponents’ first album, Prayers Be Answered, and the newer Can I Help You? from the Jordan Luck Band’s Not Only ... But Also.

Jordan Luck thrilled the audience at Smash Palace. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Luck’s extensive songbook was a major drawcard — I’ve been a fan since childhood in the 1990s. The crowd sang along to Who Loves Who The Most, with Luck dedicating the night to Monteith: “Tonight, we love Darryl the most”.

The band also paid homage to other Kiwi greats, covering Forever Tuesday Morning by “evil rivals” The Mockers, April Sun in Cuba by Dragon, and Blue Lady, written by the late Graham Brazier of Hello Sailor — with the stage lights turning blue for the moment.

Bell took the mic to perform his hit I Want to Know from his band, the Dead Flowers, sharing the story behind the song and his memories of Monteith.

Of course, no Jordan Luck show would be complete without Victoria, the band’s breakthrough hit, which Luck said he first played in Gisborne in the early 1980s while touring with the Screaming Meemees. Other fan favourites included Whatever Happened To Tracey and Why Does Love Do This To Me.

“Gisborne, we love you!” Luck shouted — and everyone there knew it was true.

Till the next time, we’re lucky enough to see them in Gisborne — I’ll definitely be there.

It was unforgettable seeing them at Smash Palace for the first time. As a long-time Kiwi music fan new to the area, this was a night to remember.