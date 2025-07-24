I’m Here to Make Art: A new exhibition by Gisborne artist MJ Dain Cutlerhunt. One night only at Adrian’s Espresso Peel St. 48 Peel St. 5pm – 7pm.

Misery: The final performance of Misery by Gisborne’s Unity Theatre. A gripping thriller from a play written by William Goldman, adapted from Stephen King’s novel. Directed by James Packman. Unity Theatre, 209 Ormond Rd. 7.30pm – 9.30pm.

DJ Magick at Smash Palace Bar: Expect top 40 remixes, deep cuts and floor-shaking bangers, requests and more. 24 Banks St, Awapuni.

Sunday July 27

Auditions for Allo Allo 2: Be part of the cast of the next production by Unity Theatre. Go to the Gisborne Unity Theatre Facebook page to register. Walk-ins welcome on the day. 3pm. Unity Theatre, 209 Ormond Rd.

Heritage Talks: Gisborne historian Jean Johnston will talk about the Women’s Indignation Protest of 1915 and the women who demanded a say in public life, paving the way for trailblazers like Agnes Scott, the first Gisborne woman elected to a public board. 2pm. Heritage Tairāwhiti’s Centre, 173 Palmerston Rd.

The Divine Sarah Bernhardt: Part of the Aotearoa French Film Festival, this “feast for the senses” tells the story of one of the first international theatre stars. 6.30pm. Dome Cinema & Bar. 38 Childers Rd. To book, text 0275902117.

Coming up

Monday, July 28

Gisborne Choral Society: The GCS choir has been on a “winter break” but resumes on Monday and is keen to see new faces and hear new voices. Head down to St Andrew’s Church at 7pm for “some serious fun”.

Tuesday, July 29

Out of the Darkness – sport and climate change photographic exhibition: An exhibition of youth perspectives on Tairāwhiti in a changing climate. With 24 black-and-white photos by Gisborne photographer Josie McClutchie and quotes based on research by Professor Holly Thorpe. Gisborne Girls’ High School until August 1.

Tuesday, August 12

The Annual Exhibition of Gisborne’s Artists, Potters, Photographers. Tairāwhiti Art Gallery & Museum. 10 Stout St.

Saturday, August 23

Early Nights with White Chapel Jak: Beloved for their feel-good grooves, powerhouse vocals and contagious charisma, White Chapel Jak are taking their signature sound on the road with lights out by 10. 6pm – 9.30pm. Smash Palace Bar.

Regular events

Mondays:

The 500 Card Club: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1pm – 4pm, $3. Tony (06)8633468.

Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom: St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30pm – 9.30pm, $7. Kev or Isabel (06)8670074 or 0211812414.

Gisborne Orchestra: Rehearsals, Gisborne Intermediate School, 7.30pm – 9pm. New players welcome. Jill 021756364 or email gisborneorchestra@gmail.com

Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, senior groups – social morning club, 9am – 11am, $5. Leslie 0274156872.

Gisborne Badminton Club: 7pm – 9pm. Kevin (06)8671416.

Tuesdays:

Sun City Spinners: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am – 11.30am, fees apply. Dale (06)8675083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz.

He Kākano: Popular sing-along baby session for under-2s. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30pm – 7.30pm. Kerry 0211024890.

Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class: Focuses on keeping mums-to-be comfortably active while puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 6.30pm – 7.15pm.

Badminton: Gisborne Pinoy Smashers, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 6pm – 8pm. Alfred 0273072318.

Patutahi Badminton Club: Patutahi Community Hall, 7.30pm – 9.30pm. Ron 0274460146.

Wednesdays:

Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, junior age groups – Kiwi Shots (Years 3-6), 3.30pm – 4.30pm, $10; Mid Shots (Years 7–8), 4.45pm – 5.45pm, $10; Hot Shots (Years 9–13), 6pm – 7.30pm, $12. Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd. Geoff 0276568222.

Badminton adult coaching: Basic coaching and games, 7.30pm – 9.30pm, $10. Hamish 0274456234.

Fifties Forward Low-impact Aerobics: YMCA, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am. First class is free; otherwise, $2.

Mainly Music: a fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church community centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family. Trish (06)8672789 or (06)8685513.

Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm – 8pm, the Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion, come and join. New musicians welcome.

Thursdays:

Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: A fun sing-along and story time for 2- to 5-year-olds. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 9.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6pm – 8pm. Kerry 0211024890.

Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice: Social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30pm – 9.30pm, $5. Pat 0210497148.

Badminton: Thursday morning casual group, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 9am – 11am. $5. Inquiries to eastland.association@gmail.com.

Fridays:

Friday Stairs Workout: Meet at the lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill, 5.55am, workout 6am – 6.40am.

Saturdays:

Gisborne Parkrun: Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45am – 10am. Register at parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/.

Tairāwhiti Coffin Club: BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am – 10am. Details at tairawhiticc@gmail.com.

Gisborne Farmers’ Market: A variety of fresh and prepared goods from local farmers and growers. Corner of Stout and Fitzherbert streets, 9.30am – 12.30pm.

Tennis for all: Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2pm – 4pm. For more information, phone (06)8625741 or (06)8625856.

Tahu After Dark: Every Saturday from 9pm, Tahu shifts gears from dinner to DJ. 40 Centennial Marine Drive. 9pm – 11.20pm.

Sundays:

Sunday Funday at Reset: Pop-up classes at a reduced rate with a different teacher each week. 9am – 10am. Reset Yoga Studio, Room 2, Level 2, Poverty Bay Club. 38 Childers Rd.

Gisborne Walkers Club: 8am, meet at Mitre 10, 24 Derby St. Text 0278902224 for more info.

Feminine Embodiment Class: Nourishing dance medicine, 10am – 11am, Reset Studio, upstairs at Poverty Bay Club.

Silent Flute Taijiquan: Movement lab for life. Free one-hour Tai Chi Chuan (Mandarin) Taijiquan (Cantonese) class open to everyone. 1pm – 2pm, Botanical Gardens. Text 0210490722 to confirm location.

Dharma Practice and Meditation: Lama Damchoe leads dharma practice and meditation, followed by a shared lunch, 10am, Palpung Kagyu Samten Choling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 31 James St. All welcome.

Sunset Yoga: Beginner-friendly yoga flow overlooking Makorori Beach, finishing with tea at sunset. Small class sizes. 4.30pm – 6pm. Contact Zoey at 02102967107.

The Mexican at Smash Palace: Enjoy some tasty dishes and wash them down with a cold beer or a margarita. 5pm – 8pm. Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St.

Saturdays and Sundays:

Lions Express Train rides: Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am – 3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Bottomless Brunch at Sidura Wine Bar: Enjoy two-hour brunch bookings at the CBD’s coolest wine bar. Saturday & Sunday, 16 Peel St, 10am – 2pm.

Each week:

Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs): Gisborne Town and Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Margaret (06)8630144.

Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat): corner Parkinson and Innes Sts, Sat 9am – 3pm, Tues and Thurs 9am–2pm. Details ph/text 0224650396.

Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun): Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am – 3pm, $5 adults, Under-12s free.

Fortnightly:

Lego Club for ages 5–17: H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 3.30pm – 5pm, free. See www.gpl.govt.nz for full details.

Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm – 4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children. Flo (06)8677637, 0274946979 or email flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz.

Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): green shed opposite Enterprise Aquatic Centre carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about noon. Bill 0274507719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com.

Monthly:

Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday): Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am – 1pm, weather permitting.

Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday): Behind the courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30am – 11am.

Crop Swap (1st Sunday): Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2pm – 3pm.

Irish Music Session (1st Sunday): The Rivers restaurant, 4pm – 6pm. Marty 0210557685.

Gisborne Floral Art Club: (1st Monday) Waverley St hall, 9.30am – 11.30am; (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday): Dome Cinema, Poverty Bay Club, 6pm doors open, 7pm gig. $10 door sales, Blues Club members free, R18.

Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday): Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm. Chris 0274602430.

Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday): For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5, including morning tea. Register with Noelene (06)8684473 or Dianne (06)8674294.

U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday): Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. House of Breakthrough, cnr Lytton and Ormond Rds, 9.30am, $2 at the door. Diane 0274441073.

Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday): CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am – 1pm, Moira 0274576923.

Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm. Inquiries 0210634515.

The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2. Katrine (06)8672427.

Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday): Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting. Malcolm (06)8672591 or 0272402590.

Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details at gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com.

Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday): 11am. Details/venue (06)8673715 or (06)8677122.

Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday): Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, 2pm.

First City Toastmasters: Become a confident speaker and leader (1st and 3rd Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15pm. Helen 0221945671.

