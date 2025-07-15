The EIT Tairāwhiti campus was granted $25k for a drone prototype, from the $271,000 distributed to local groups and organisations by Trust Tairāwhiti this month. Photo / File

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The EIT Tairāwhiti campus was granted $25k for a drone prototype, from the $271,000 distributed to local groups and organisations by Trust Tairāwhiti this month. Photo / File

Trust Tairāwhiti distributed more than $270,000 in grants in July for community initiatives and feasibility studies, supporting 10 community groups and organisations.

The Nōna Te Ao Charitable Trust was the largest recipient this month.

Nōna Te Ao will get $200,000 over two years to support Te Kura Tīwaka in Tairāwhiti, a co-designed response to local need driven by rangatahi, whānau, kura and community aspirations.

“Nōna Te Ao has a track record of success through the programmes it offers rangatahi, including the Loose Change programme, pathways programme and Ahi Kā alumni programme,” Trust Tairawhiti said in its latest funding statement.

“In 2024, these programmes collectively resulted in an 87% average secondary school retention rate, with 53% of school leavers progressing to higher education and 23% securing employment.”