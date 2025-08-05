Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trust Tairāwhiti: Gisborne regional economic development agency reports record $7.9m investment in community facilities

Gisborne Herald
5 mins to read

Laura Stonehouse (left) has been appointed chief financial officer at Trust Tairāwhiti. Hayden Green has been appointed general manager economic development. Both are part of the senior leadership team at Trust Tairāwhiti. Photo / Strike Photography

Laura Stonehouse (left) has been appointed chief financial officer at Trust Tairāwhiti. Hayden Green has been appointed general manager economic development. Both are part of the senior leadership team at Trust Tairāwhiti. Photo / Strike Photography

Trust Tairāwhiti has reported a record $7.9 million investment into community facilities that are used by more than 6000 people annually, according to its latest annual report.

New faces will appear at the leadership table of Gisborne’s regional economic development agency with the appointment of Laura Stonehouse as chief financial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save