The trust supported 216 local businesses and delivered $114,000 in capability funding over the 2024/25 period.

Overall, the report noted $10m had been granted through distributions, including the investment into community facilities, $780,000 had been invested into “economic opportunities” and $1.9m had been spent on “targeted operations”.

Trust subsidiaries under Eastland Group, soon to be renamed Tairāwhiti Investments Limited, delivered a $12m dividend for the trust.

“Structural changes made in the past year are already showing impact. Independent boards were established for Eastland Port and Eastland Generation, and new directors appointed to Eastland Group,” trust chair David Battin said.

“Guided by our strategic plan Te aka rautaki ki te tau 2029 and wellbeing framework He Rangitapu He Tohu Ora, our work is focused on unlocking the potential of Tairāwhiti.

“Every investment, partnership and initiative is about enhancing the wellbeing of our people and supporting sustainable economic development.”

Community facilities that benefited from the record investment included Victoria Sports and Recreation Hub, Mareikura Waka Ama Club, Whakarua Park and Rugby Park.

“Collectively, these facilities are used by more than 6000 people annually. Once completed, they will bring enduring benefits for our communities,” Battin said.

The annual Tairāwhiti Wellbeing Survey continued to guide the trust’s activities.

With three years of data now available (2022-2024), the survey provided insights into regional needs and priorities, according to the trust.

“As a result, we’ve focused more investment on energy resilience, community-led initiatives, supporting rangatahi [youth] and our taiao [environment],” Battin said.

The Regional Tourism Organisation team also worked closely with local operators to promote Tairāwhiti as a visitor destination and strengthen local tourism product development.

The trust’s annual report and consolidated financial statements are available on its website.

Printed copies of the report are available at the trust office at 50 The Esplanade, Kaiti, Gisborne.

‘Capable leaders’: Appointment of new senior leaders celebrated

Trust chief executive Doug Jones said the chief financial officer and general manager of economic development roles were important for the organisation.

Laura Stonehouse has been appointed chief financial officer at Trust Tairāwhiti.

“As we move through a period of change, it’s great to have such capable leaders,” Jones said.

“Both bring a strong mix of strategic thinking, commercial expertise and deep commitment to Tairāwhiti.”

Stonehouse has 15 years of international experience with consumer goods company Unilever, most recently as chief financial officer for Unilever Australia and New Zealand, leading a $1b revenue subsidiary of Unilever Global. She first moved from the UK to Gisborne in 2003, returning in 2024 with her family.

She said she was thrilled to be at the trust and to contribute her skills and experience to develop wellbeing in this beautiful corner of the world.

Green brings 25 years of leadership and commercial experience across Aotearoa, the UK and the USA. His previous roles included CEO of a national horticulture business, Genesis Nurseries, commercial manager at Eastland Group and a management consultant for PwC.

Based in Gisborne with his wife and three children, Hayden was also newly appointed as chair of the Poverty Bay Rugby Football Union and as treasurer of the Tairāwhiti Voyaging Trust, where he is a vocal champion of youth leadership, cultural connection and community wellbeing through sport.

Trustees bring investment, accounting experience

Trust Tairāwhiti said in a statement that new trustee Te Pūoho Kātene brought expertise in values-based investment, Māori governance and sustainability.

Kātene is currently the chief executive of Māori social impact organisation Tapuwae Roa and serves as a trustee of iwi authority Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira, as a director at investment bank Armillary Private Capital and as the Asia-Pacific leader for the Obama Foundation.

Ron Aitken, a Chartered Accountant and business advisor, had more than 37 years of experience in the corporate, SME and public sectors.

New directors appointed to Eastland Group

To support Eastland Group’s strategic leadership through its transition to an investment company, three directors were appointed following a nationwide recruitment process.

George Reedy has more than 25 years in commercial and not-for-profit governance and, most recently, has been chief executive of Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou.

Matthew Harker has 18 years of experience in corporate finance, direct investment and governance.

Paul Silk has had a career in global markets, infrastructure and regeneration, with past roles at Christchurch City Holdings, Development Christchurch and Ngāi Tahu Holdings.

Trust chair David Battin said the new directors brought the commercial insight and governance experience needed to guide the company’s next chapter.