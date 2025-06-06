This photograph was taken when two of the huge cranes were delivered to the port in 2021. Now only two out of three will be required. Photo / Supplied

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

This photograph was taken when two of the huge cranes were delivered to the port in 2021. Now only two out of three will be required. Photo / Supplied

Eastland Port and crane operators Qube have been preparing to move the main log export berth from Wharf 8 to the newly rebuilt Wharf 7.

It follows what port chief executive Andrew Gaddum said was a successful dredging campaign last month by the trailing suction dredge Albatros.

“This marks a major milestone for the port and reflects the long-term planning and investment we’ve made to future-proof our infrastructure,” Gaddum said.

“Wharf 7’s modern design will allow the mobile harbour cranes to work closer to the vessel’s edge, increasing both efficiency and safety during loading operations.”

The transition to Wharf 7 is expected to occur later this month.