Poverty Bay Rugby Football Union chairman Hayden Swann stands in the concourse of the John Heikell Grandstand at Rugby Park, between the embankment seats and the grandstand proper. The redevelopment of the grandstand is scheduled to be completed in June 2026. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley
The final stage of Rugby Park’s $12.5 million redevelopment begins next week, with completion delayed to June 2026.
Delays were due to consent issues, weather events, and liquefaction problems.
A major fixture in 2027 could be a Super Rugby or Māori All Blacks match.
The final stage of Rugby Park’s $12.5 million redevelopment starts on Monday, but the scheduled completion date has been delayed until June 2026.
Poverty Bay Rugby Football Union chairman Hayden Swann attributes the delay of stage 2 to consent matters, finalising contract matters with Currie Construction and finalising design details.
Previous delays were caused by weather events and costly liquefaction issues.
Union officials are still happy with the new facility they will have soon.
The two organisations will dine together on Friday and meet at Rugby Park on Saturday morning to watch T1 school matches (non-contact games featuring lineouts, scrums and the breakdown) before travelling to Ruatōria to watch the traditional King’s Birthday weekend fixture between Ngati Porou East Coast and Poverty Bay.
Swann said “a large chunk of the new grandstand” would be similar to the previous grandstand.
There would be 980 plastic seats coloured red, with a “peppering” of white seats lower down the grandstand.
More changes have been made to the front area to meet New Zealand Rugby requirements for hosting major matches, including the grandstand now being 5m back from the playing field.
Noble said the previous players tunnel did not lead to the halfway line, but the new one would.
The grandstand now has a concourse, which makes it possible to walk across the width of the stand to get to a seat or either side of it. Previously, the players’ tunnel prevented spectators doing that.
Stage 1 of the redevelopment included the installation of ground drainage, water tanks, creating embankment bleacher seats in front of the grandstand and a new “Rolls-Royce”-quality pitch similar to that at Waikato Stadium.
Curries Construction also built stage 1.
Trust Tairāwhiti has provided funding of just over $1.17m to complete the stage 2 grandstand rebuild.
The trust, in a statement, said the rebuild would “deliver a modern, accessible facility that supports local sport, major events and the wider community, including potential future use as a Civil Defence site”.
Other funding of $11.3m came from Kānoa, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s regional economic development arm.
Swann confirmed the grandstand would remain named after legendary Gisborne rugby/cricket journalist, historian and broadcaster John Heikell.
It was possible the union could seek naming rights for Rugby Park after consultation with Gisborne District Council, Swann said.
Rugby Park officially opened in June 1955 with a festival match between Poverty Bay and the NZ Barbarians featuring the recently retired star All Blacks fullback, Bob Scott.
The existing structure was quickly built in 1965 for the Poverty Bay-East Coast match against the Springboks after the original grandstand was destroyed by fire.