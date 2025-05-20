Advertisement
Gisborne’s $12.5m Rugby Park upgrade set for June 2026 completion

Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Poverty Bay Rugby Football Union chairman Hayden Swann stands in the concourse of the John Heikell Grandstand at Rugby Park, between the embankment seats and the grandstand proper. The redevelopment of the grandstand is scheduled to be completed in June 2026. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

  • The final stage of Rugby Park’s $12.5 million redevelopment begins next week, with completion delayed to June 2026.
  • Delays were due to consent issues, weather events, and liquefaction problems.
  • A major fixture in 2027 could be a Super Rugby or Māori All Blacks match.

The final stage of Rugby Park’s $12.5 million redevelopment starts on Monday, but the scheduled completion date has been delayed until June 2026.

Poverty Bay Rugby Football Union chairman Hayden Swann attributes the delay of stage 2 to consent matters, finalising contract matters with Currie Construction and finalising design details.

