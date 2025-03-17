Advertisement
Triple helping of victory for Noddy Halley at Whatatutu dog trials

2 mins to read

Graeme Cook (second from left) has been made a life member of the Whatatutu Dog Trial Club. He is pictured at the club's trial at the weekend with wife Helen and sons (from left) son Phil, Jerry and Murray.

Another title treble and the bestowing of a life membership highlighted Whatatutu Dog Trial Club’s competition over the weekend.

Noddy Halley won three of the four classes to emulate the outstanding performances by Tolaga Bay’s Leo Edginton at trials over the two previous weekends.

Halley and Bruce won event one – the long head – with a score of 96.5, followed by Allen Irwin and Murray on 96.25 and Irwin and Slug on 96.

The Halley/Bruce combo also took out event two – the short head and yard – with 93 points. Sam Gemmell and Gus were second on 91 and Merv Utting and Bob were third on 90.

Event three – the zig-zag hunt – was won by Sam Shaw and Lottie on 96.25 from Irwin and Jazz on 96 and Rob Jeffery and Joe on 95.5.

Halley and Sky won event four – the straight hunt – with a score of 97. Henry Gaddum and Bess followed on 96.5 and Hannah Hutchinson and Star placed third on 96.

Organisers said competitors enjoyed excellent weather and a great atmosphere.

“The Whatatutu community really banded together as per usual and created a great day for triallists and everyone who came to support,” they said.

“Incredible work by Noddy to win three courses. He’s another committed triallist.”

Whatatutu local Graeme Cook, a longstanding participant in the dog trial community, received “a well-deserved” life membership of the club.

Cook has been a member of Whatatutu for 25 years.

