Kataraina Poi’s kete muka honours her kuia and namesake who was the last weaver in her whānau.

“This kete muka embodies the dark shadows of our past as an integral part of our evolution,” Poi said.

“Woven within it are subtle patiki patterns, reflecting the whakatauki.”

Rihari Campbell-Collier’s acrylic on canvas artwork is a tribute to his ancestors Tipene and Patehepa.

Titled Kamate au ki waerenga a hika, it expresses the idea of a death and rebirth – the spirit of resilience and survival.

Kamate au ki waerenga a hika by Rihari Campbell-Collier.

Te Kīngi Tūheitia Portraiture Award is open to Māori artists aged 35 and under who have either created an artwork within the past two years or wish to create an artwork especially for the competition. They can use any visual medium (aside from AI-generated technology) with whakapapa connections to the depicted tūpuna.

The award gives artists an opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage while competing for a first prize of $20,000 and a second prize of $2500, both sponsored by the Office of the Kīngitanga.

A striking range of portraits using mediums such as video, stop-motion puppetry, ceramics with pāua inlay and oil paintings on glass have been shortlisted this year. The finalists also include works in digital animation, handcrafted earth pigments on canvas and textiles made from linen, cotton and glass beads.

The biennial award was established in 2020 as a partnership between the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata and the late Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII.

This year, 41 artists were selected for the finalists’ exhibition. Apart from the first prize and runner-up, there is a People’s Choice Award of $2500.

Akroyd was a finalist in 2023 and four others were finalists in 2021 – Emiko Sheehan, Shannon Te Rangihaeata Clamp, Tina Walker-Ferguson and Kataraina Poi.