Police arrested 10 gang members or associates in Gisborne this week as part of an operation related to drug offending.

Police executed search warrants this week, which resulted in eight people, aged between 19 and 46, being charged with drug dealing offences, including cannabis and methamphetamine.

All eight were remanded in custody and are due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Monday next week, April 14.

Two others were arrested for obstruction and possession of cannabis.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said in a statement that police seized “significant” quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis during these warrants, as well as a shotgun and a variety of ammunition at one property.

“Gisborne Police will continue to hold people to account who are supplying drugs and causing harm to our community,” de Lange said.