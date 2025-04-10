Advertisement
Gisborne Herald
Updated

Ten gang-linked people arrested for drug offending in Gisborne police operation

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Police arrested 10 gang members or associates in Gisborne this week as part of an operation related to drug offending.

Police executed search warrants this week, which resulted in eight people, aged between 19 and 46, being charged with drug dealing offences, including cannabis and methamphetamine.

All eight were remanded in custody and are due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Monday next week, April 14.

Two others were arrested for obstruction and possession of cannabis.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said in a statement that police seized “significant” quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis during these warrants, as well as a shotgun and a variety of ammunition at one property.

“Gisborne Police will continue to hold people to account who are supplying drugs and causing harm to our community,” de Lange said.

“If you have concerns about illegal drug use in your community, please call 111 if there is an immediate public safety risk, or contact us via 105 online or by phone to make a report.”

The news comes after Gisborne police confirmed earlier this week three gang members had been arrested following a gang-conflict warrant issued in Tairāwhiti last month.

The warrant was sought by police after eight incidents were reported between March 16 and 23, involving firearms and disorder, giving them special powers to search vehicles and occupants of vehicles of suspected gang members, and to seize firearms and weapons and vehicles.

Tairāwhiti area commander Inspector Danny Kirk said in a statement on Wednesday that police had been able to hold offenders accountable for their offending and send a clear message to gang members that their dangerous behaviour would not be tolerated.

A 20-year-old man faced charges of possession of an offensive weapon, prohibited display of gang insignia and possession of methamphetamine.

He was due to appear in Gisborne District Court on May 15.

A 25-year-old man was charged and convicted for possession of an offensive weapon.

A 49-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of an imitation firearm and now has a warrant to arrest for failing to appear in court on this charge, which was still outstanding.

