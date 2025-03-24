Kirk said it was fortunate no one was injured.

“Detectives are investigating this and other incidents in the Kaiti and Mangapapa areas last week, and believe them to be gang-related.

“Police are working closely with gang leaders to work to de-escalate the conflict, and officers will maintain a highly visible presence in the Gisborne area.

Kirk said anyone with immediate concerns for their safety, or that of anyone else, should call 111.

Anyone with information about the Ranfurly St incident is asked to contact police on 105, quoting the file number 250322/7279, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police responded to reports of loud bangs around Ranfurly St days earlier

Police earlier said they were investigating multiple reports of loud bangs in Kaiti last Tuesday night.

A spokesman said police began to receive reports of the noise about 10pm on Ranfurly St. The informants believed the noises were gunshots.

Police attended, but were unable to determine the cause.

Police have been approached for comment on whether they believe this incident is linked to the firearm incident on Saturday on the same street.

A resident of nearby Crawford Rd said she didn’t see anything on the night, but heard two noises that “sounded like a car backfiring”.

“I’m not sure what gunshots sound like, but they were both coming from across the road from my house on Crawford Rd at about 10-ish. Earlier, at around eight-ish, there were what I thought were fireworks around the houses behind my house [in the] Ranfurly St area,” she said.

“I didn’t hear it properly as my dog was going crazy. He doesn’t like fireworks.

She said a woman who lived nearby told her it was her house that was shot at and she had left her house shortly afterwards.

“Police door-knocked our street on Friday asking if we saw anything.”

She didn’t feel personally threatened by the incident as it wasn’t directed at her family, she said.

“I understand that ‘they’ could return, but the world still turns regardless.”