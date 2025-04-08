Three arrests and 28 searches conducted under Gisborne police gang conflict warrant

In the two weeks since Gisborne police were granted special powers to address incidents stemming from gang tensions, they have conducted 28 vehicle searches and made three arrests. Photo / NZME

Gisborne police have made three arrests, two weeks on from the start of a significant police operation launched in response to several incidents stemming from tension between rival gangs.

Police said eight incidents reported between March 16 and 23 involving shots being fired and street disorder led to a Gang Conflict Warrant being issued on March 24.

In one of those incidents a shot was reportedly fired at a house in Ranfurly St, Kaiti.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that no one had been arrested in relation to this incident, and inquiries were ongoing.

In an earlier statement made to the Gisborne Herald, police said units carried out area patrols for some time following multiple reports of loud bangs, possibly from a firearm, in Kaiti on March 18 while investigating the reports.