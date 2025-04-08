Advertisement
Three arrests and 28 searches conducted under Gisborne police gang conflict warrant

Gisborne Herald
In the two weeks since Gisborne police were granted special powers to address incidents stemming from gang tensions, they have conducted 28 vehicle searches and made three arrests. Photo / NZME

Gisborne police have made three arrests, two weeks on from the start of a significant police operation launched in response to several incidents stemming from tension between rival gangs.

Police said eight incidents reported between March 16 and 23 involving shots being fired and street disorder led to a Gang Conflict Warrant being issued on March 24.

In one of those incidents a shot was reportedly fired at a house in Ranfurly St, Kaiti.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that no one had been arrested in relation to this incident, and inquiries were ongoing.

In an earlier statement made to the Gisborne Herald, police said units carried out area patrols for some time following multiple reports of loud bangs, possibly from a firearm, in Kaiti on March 18 while investigating the reports.

The next day, police spoke with the owner of a house on Crawford Rd that appeared to have been damaged by a firearm.

The owner was home at the time of the incident, but was unharmed.

In a statement on March 25, Tairāwhiti area commander Inspector Danny Kirk said the Gang Conflict Warrant gave police special powers to search vehicles and occupants of vehicles of suspected gang members, and to seize firearms and weapons and vehicles.

“An escalation in the conflict between rival gang members has forced us to draw on additional powers,” Kirk said at the time.

A police spokesman said, as of Monday this week, police had conducted 28 vehicle searches, made three arrests, given two warnings and made two referrals through Te Pae Oranga (Iwi Community Panels) through Gang Conflict Warrants.

The charges, warnings and referrals were for possession of an imitation firearm, possession of offensive weapons, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cannabis.

