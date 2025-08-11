Background: Manutūkē, along with Te Karaka, Pātūtahi and Mōtū will not move to the Napier electorate, but will remain within the newly named East Cape electorate. Photo / Liam Clayton
Inset: The northern boundary of the renamed East Cape electorate. Graphic / Representation Commission
Submitters calling for the East Coast’s existing electorate boundary with Napier to remain are pleased with a successful outcome as the Representation Commission finalises its decisions.
The Representation Commission, in a release of the final electorate boundaries for the 2026 general election, said it responded to objections and will notmove western rural-based voters to Napier and out of the East Coast electorate, which will now be named East Cape.
Under the original commission proposals, about 1300 voters in Te Karaka, Manutūkē, Pātūtahi and Mōtū would have moved to the Napier electorate.
The electorate’s name change to East Cape was also a response to submissions and is “a better reflection of the area and communities it serves“, the commission said in its report on the final electorate names and boundaries for 2026.
The National Party and the Labour Party supported the retention of the townships within the newly named electorate.
“The small towns of Te Karaka, Patutahi, Whatatutu and Motu will all stay in the electorate, which is a big turnaround,” East Coast National MP Dana Kirkpatrick said in a social media statement.
“Te Karaka, Manutūkē, Pātūtahi, and Mōtū have no previous affiliation with the Napier electorate, and maintaining these connections reflects our local ties across the East Cape.”
Te Karaka resident Jaime Simpson told the Gisborne Herald in March, when the original proposals were made public, the region struggled for local representation and that any move into the Napier electorate was “another nail in the coffin for this area”.
He told the Gisborne Herald this week he was glad the commission had listened to submissions.
The retention of the existing boundaries was “logical”, which was not always the case when dealing with statistics, he said.
“It’s a good outcome.”
Simpson said he was not concerned about the name change.
The Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorate gained an area in Lower Hutt and its eastern bays area from Te Tai Tonga.