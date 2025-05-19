Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Submissions oppose ‘encroachment’ of Napier into East Coast electorate under proposal

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Opponents to a proposed boundary for East Coast electorate say they don't like the "further encroachment of the Napier electorate on the southern boundary of East Coast".

Opponents to a proposed boundary for East Coast electorate say they don't like the "further encroachment of the Napier electorate on the southern boundary of East Coast".

Submissions against proposed changes to the East Coast’s electorate boundary have criticised the “encroachment” of a neighbouring electorate and suggested boundaries should align with the local council.

About 1300 East Coast voters in Te Karaka, Manutūkē, Pātūtahi and Mōtū could shift to the Napier electorate for under the Representation Commission’s recommendations from a review of electorate boundaries released in March.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald