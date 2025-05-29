Advertisement
Labour objects to National’s East Coast electorate boundary change suggestions

Electoral boundaries and names will be finalised in August for the 2026 general election. Photo / File

  • The Representation Commission has received two counter-objections for proposed changes to the East Coast electorate, including one from the Labour Party.
  • The Labour Party has opposed the National Party’s suggestion to move Murupara and Minginui to the Rotorua electorate, citing community ties with Whakatāne.
  • Labour suggests adjusting boundaries near Te Puke instead, involving Maketū and Rangiuru.

The Labour Party has submitted an objection to a National Party submission that Murupara and Minginui be moved from the East Coast electorate to the Rotorua electorate.

Counter-objections in response to submissions for a Representation Commission review of electorate boundaries for the 2026 general election have been released this week.

