The attendees at Friday's B+LNZ monitor farm Tutumatai Station near Ruatoria were given a farm tour and a good run down on the developments over the first year of the 'hub' programme.
Around 140 farmers, service providers, and others gathered at Tutumatai Station near Ruatōria last Friday for a Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) field day.
The event focused on progress made under the B+LNZ and Tairāwhiti Whenua Farming monitor farm ‘hub’ programme, introduced at the station last year.
Attendees toured the property and discussed long-term land use decisions made by the Tutumatai owners. While sheep and cattle farming remains central to their operation, the owners have also moved to address erosion-prone hill country and capitalise on the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
During the tour, Gisborne District Council’s Bryce McLoughlin, Lachie Grant from Land Vision, and Matene Blanford from Rata Forest Management explained how the station was already responding to upcoming land use regulations.
“There was also some good discussion about the need to keep costs under control.”
Other presenters included Maurice Gray from Acknowledge, who sparked a lively conversation about capital fertiliser, and Henrietta Ngarimu from the Jobs and Skills Hub, who demonstrated the use of Virtual Reality technology as a training tool.
The day wrapped up with a traditional BBQ, sponsored by AFFCO Wairoa.
The event was organised by Pania King, Mātanga Whenua Māori Advisor for B+LNZ, who also acted as facilitator.
“It was a great day,” she said.
The field day was supported by B+LNZ, Tairāwhiti Whenua Charitable Trust, Department of Internal Affairs, Ministry for Primary Industries, Taiao Connect, and AFFCO.
Those interested in learning more about land use changes proposed by Gisborne District Council, and how the ETS could help address these challenges, are encouraged to register for a workshop on May 30. Organised by Tairāwhiti Whenua Charitable Trust, it will be held at the Mangatū Blocks Conference Room in Gisborne.