Eugene King - with the microphone in his hand - was one of the guest speakers.

Reduced grazing pressure has allowed areas classified as Overlay 3B to revert to mānuka naturally. The upper sections of these hills remain in pasture and can continue to support livestock farming.

Chair Eruera Kawhia underlined the owners’ commitment to sheep and beef farming.

“The ETS allows us to retire eroding hill country, generating cash flows for investment elsewhere. We have cash flows from sheep, beef, and the ETS.”

Farm manager Cam Brown said retiring some hill country, combined with investment in fertiliser and fencing, had enabled them to maintain stock numbers.

“There was also some good discussion about the need to keep costs under control.”

Other presenters included Maurice Gray from Acknowledge, who sparked a lively conversation about capital fertiliser, and Henrietta Ngarimu from the Jobs and Skills Hub, who demonstrated the use of Virtual Reality technology as a training tool.

The 'hub' monitor farm supported by Beef and Lamb NZ - Tutumatai Station near Ruatoria - hosted a highly successful field day last Friday.

The day wrapped up with a traditional BBQ, sponsored by AFFCO Wairoa.

The event was organised by Pania King, Mātanga Whenua Māori Advisor for B+LNZ, who also acted as facilitator.

“It was a great day,” she said.

The field day was supported by B+LNZ, Tairāwhiti Whenua Charitable Trust, Department of Internal Affairs, Ministry for Primary Industries, Taiao Connect, and AFFCO.

Those interested in learning more about land use changes proposed by Gisborne District Council, and how the ETS could help address these challenges, are encouraged to register for a workshop on May 30. Organised by Tairāwhiti Whenua Charitable Trust, it will be held at the Mangatū Blocks Conference Room in Gisborne.

Registrations are open at: https://www.tairawhitiwhenua.co.nz/events