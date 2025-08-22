Advertisement
Report finds Tairāwhiti has the highest rate of premature male death

James Pocock
By
Editor, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

Men living in Tairāwhiti are nearly twice as likely to die prematurely as those living in Auckland or Waitemata, the Real Face of Men’s Health report says. Tim Marshall (inset top) has called for a better co-ordination of resources. Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey (inset bottom) says the Government recognises the complexity of men’s health issues.

An advocate is calling for more co-ordination of men’s health resources as a report finds that Tairāwhiti has the highest rate of male premature mortality.

Analysis in the Real Face of Men’s Health report, produced by the Movember Institute of Men’s Health, showed an age-standardised rate

