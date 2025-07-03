Cain Kerehoma, lead of Tāiki e!, was acknowledged for his "outstanding leadership, innovative thinking and unwavering commitment to community development" at the Tauawhi Men's Centre celebration of its 15 years in Tairāwhiti.

The 15-year journey and kaupapa of Tauawhi Men’s Centre in Tairāwhiti was celebrated at an event called Whakanuia at Lawson Field Theatre last Friday.

Whakanuia brought together past and present staff, whānau, partners and supporters “in a night that honoured the journey so far and the many men who have walked through Tauawhi’s doors,” a statement from Tauawhi said.

More than 100 people attended the event, which featured four panel discussions.

These included kōrero from past and present staff, reflections from previous Tairāwhiti Men of the Year recipients and “an inspiring look” at Tauawhi’s newest collaboration with Tāiki e!, Tāne Ora Tairāwhiti, led by Willis Tamatea.

“Tim Marshall, kaihautū of Tauawhi Charitable Trust, opened the evening with a heartfelt acknowledgement of the many hands and hearts that have contributed to Tauawhi’s kaupapa over the years,” the statement said.