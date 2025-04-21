“Stop/go traffic management and a lane closure will be in place during the repair, which is expected to take three weeks, weather permitting.

“Two days of tree removal will take place before main works begin.” Crews will work between 7am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

“Underslip repairs at Rakauroa, near the Matawai Rd site, which got under way earlier this year, are progressing well.

“Work involves constructing an anchored shotcrete [sprayed concrete] wall and is expected to be complete in mid-June. This site remains under stop/go.”

On SH2, Otoko Hill, Trec crews continue to make steady progress on three key sites along the hill.

“Repairs to a major underslip, which has been a focus since last year, are nearing completion.

“Current activity is concentrated on finishing repairs to an existing retaining wall and installing drainage systems between Hihiroroa Rd and Fitzgerald Rd,” the NZTA said.

“Recently completed vegetation clearance in this area has allowed crews to begin drainage work at the retaining wall site, moving the activity slightly further from the road.

“As a result, traffic management in this area has been scaled back, reducing disruptions for road users. Work at these two sites is expected to be completed by mid-2025.”

In terms of recovery work south of Gisborne, a stretch of SH2 at Morere will be under stop/go traffic management from later this month for resealing.

“Crews are currently preparing to repair and reseal this section of the road, following the installation of extensive drainage systems in the area.

“The new drainage is improving road stability by redirecting water away from the highway and reducing water pressure on the surrounding hills – addressing previous challenges with road movement in the area.”

The resealing and repair work will take place between 6am and 6pm Monday to Friday between April 28 and May 1.

“Temporary speed limits will be in place and road users should expect delays of between five and 10 minutes,” NZTA said.

“Most recovery projects are expected to be complete by July and we will transition from smaller recovery works into larger projects at Mangahauini Gorge, Hikuwai Bridge No 1 replacement (in construction), Rototahe and Nesbitt’s Dip.”