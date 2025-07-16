“They’ve not only completed their apprenticeships but excelled in them,” Cobb said.

“Their achievements are a testament to their personal dedication and to the support from their trainers, workplaces, and families.”

Jones loves being in the print industry and said receiving the award was a proud moment.

“It’s unique, challenging, and constantly evolving,” Jones said.

“I’ve grown so much professionally, and my younger self would be proud of everything I’ve achieved.”

Logan Print’s Labels category win was for their “perfect execution of the Fresh’n Fruity Greek Raspberry 1kg yoghurt in-mould label”, as the judges put it.

It was described as a standout performance as one of the few offset-produced printing jobs in a predominantly digitally printed category.

Judges described the label as having “really clean print”, particularly considering its “massive run of 400,000”.

“There are really nice ink tones through everything, the registration was really good, as was the cut quality for a very light film,” judges said in a statement from Pride in Print.

“The main thing was the quality throughout and across the complexity of six colours. We couldn’t find anything out of registration, the colours are really vibrant, and it was just very well executed.”

Colin Lean, technical manager at Logan Print, acknowledged the level of precision required for the “iconic” Kiwi brand.

“The design complexity and application challenges meant die-cutting had to be exact,” Lean said.

“In-mould labels like this are an ideal solution – they become part of the container, tamper-proof and fully recyclable.

He said the particular container entered was selected randomly from a supermarket chiller in Gisborne.

“This container was picked off a supermarket shelf and still met category-winning standards.

“It was a credit to the entire Logan Print team.”