Gisborne’s Logan Print and apprentice Tayla Jones recognised at national print awards

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Pride In Print award winners from Logan Print. (Left to right) Colin Lean (technical manager), Matt Logan (director), Taylor Jones (Sheetfed Apprentice of the Year), Keegan Morton (Taylor’s partner), Ian Hoskisson (print supervisor). Photo / Supplied Inset: The award-winning label produced by the Gisborne company. Supplied

A young Gisborne print apprentice was recognised along with others at the top of their industry at a recent national awards ceremony.

Tayla Jones and her employer, Logan Print, received top awards at the national Pride In Print Awards 2025.

The company, based on Grey St, won a gold medal

