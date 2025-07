Sunny weather at Midway Beach, in Gisborne. A rain watch is in place from Thursday. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Gisborne’s sunny weather forecast to be disrupted by low pressure system

People in Gisborne should make the most of the golden weather while it lasts, with a MetService weather watch in place from Thursday.

The MetService website said that the heavy rain watch begins at noon on Thursday until 6am on Friday for Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay north of Napier.

Residents were warned that streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions were also possible.

“Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously,” MetService advised.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the weather will be the result of a low-pressure system moving over the upper North Island on Thursday.