An allegedly stolen vehicle was fleeing police in Gisborne last Friday when a member of the public deliberately rammed it.

Police have asked the public not to take matters into their own hands after a vehicle fleeing officers was deliberately rammed in Gisborne.

Police said they spotted an allegedly stolen vehicle about 9.45pm last Friday on Lytton Rd near Parkinson St, Elgin.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers and spikes were deployed, according to Senior Sergeant Caroline Johns.

“While the vehicle was successfully spiked, it continued to flee at low speed,” Johns said.

“A member of the public has then intentionally rammed the fleeing vehicle, bringing it to a stop.”