Market manager Juanita Fernandez says vendors and customers alike enjoy what is positive and vibrant atmosphere every Saturday morning.

“Seeing locals catching up over coffee, kids dancing to the buskers, and people connecting with the folks who grow or make their food, that’s really special.”

Market committee chairman Matt Carter, of Hill Road Orchard, has been part of the market since 2011.

Hill Road sells freshly squeezed orange juice, citrus, marmalade, lemon & honey mixers, and blueberries and strawberries when in season.

As well as being a vital source of income for the business, it is also a great testing place for new products such as jams and sauces, he says.

“The finger limes have been a real draw for customers, with many people never having seen them before.

“It’s always great to see our return customers each week and have a chat and a laugh with them.”

It is a social occasion for many. People meet up, have a coffee and a snack and listen to live music from regular acts like T-Bone and Muru.

“The best part is being close to the customers who are going to enjoy your products right then and there or later that week. You get immediate feedback and that’s invaluable,” Matt says.

Orchardist and Gisborner Farmers Market committee chair Matt Carter sells fresh citrus and juice under the brand Hill Road. Photo / Strike Photography

Heavitree’s Stephen and Valerie Newman are founding members of the market. They roast their own coffee beans which they sell out of a coffee cart. They also sell orange juice and other seasonal fruit grown on their orchard.

But while they do with fruit and coffee sales, the market also provides an opportunity to connect with friends and other growers.

“I treat it a bit like an office and often conduct job interviews here for seasonal workers at our packhouse and orchard,” Stephen says. “The fact it is only a few hours on a Saturday morning means we’re in the fun zone.

“It’s a great meeting place and somewhere to show the good range of products we produce here in Gisborne. I think the future is looking good for the market.”

One of the big changes at the market was getting permission to close the road at the end of Stout St, providing extra space for stalls and making it less cramped.

Unfortunately, the market recently lost a popular stallholder in Wairoa organic vegetable growers Early Bird Organics (Jon and Tania Wichers).

But while they are missed, the market has a few newcomers like Annie Cousins from The Sourdough Experience.

Last Saturday, Cousins had been up since 2am baking to supply enough sourdough to meet demand at the market.

“It’s going so well and we often sell out. One Saturday we sold everything in an hour,” Cousins said. “There’s just such a cool vibe here and people have been so supportive and welcoming.”

A popular food vendor is The Mexican, which makes fresh breakfast burritos and other tasty Mexican dishes.

Co-owner Iscah Montgomerie said they had taken a break from the market for a while due to other commitments, but they were back now and enjoying the busy vibe. They are expecting a busy Easter market on Saturday.

The Mexican serves up tasty Mexican food.

A few stalls away is the Oliebollen vendor, which sells Dutch doughnuts made using the original Dutch owner’s recipe.

Neela Duckworth bought the business when she was 15 and uses the income to pay her accommodation costs while she attends Auckland University. When she’s not there, mum Rachel runs the stall for her.

Oliebollen traditional Dutch donuts are a favourite at Gisborne Farmers Market.

Part of the attraction of Gisborne Farmers Market is the variety of products on offer... from organic wine from Wrights Winery to lavender massage oil and creams from Lake Road Lavender.

There are freshly picked flowers from Vintage Inspired Flowers, fresh honey from Beebox Honey and herbal remedies from Henwen Herbals.

Herbalist and homeopath Angela owns the business with her husband Quentin who is the gardener, processer and maker of the herbal products. They sell herbal tea and tinctures, moisturiser, soap, deodorant, insect repellent and more.

“People can korero with an expert and often contact us between markets to order something customised,” Quentin says.

Angela and Quentin from Henwen Herbals at Gisborne Farmers Market.

Other regulars include Kai Rawhiti Pantry with jams, pickles and sauces, Torere Macadamia Nuts, Jord Microgreens, Sunrise and Teesdale Orchards, The Plant People and Shemshi Red Devon Beef.

The market has had special events like a feijoa-eating competition and an Easter egg hunt where children had to find laminated paper eggs around the market and exchange them for a chocolate egg and little hand-knitted chickens by Maggie Asplet from Sunrise Orchard.

The Gisborne Farmers Market Easter egg hunt proved popular for the kids.

Fernandez says the market brings a strong sense of community and connection.

“It also supports local businesses and growers, helps us build food resilience, keeps money circulating locally, and gives people access to super fresh produce and handmade goods. It’s also a drawcard for visitors, giving them a taste of what our region has to offer.”

It has a loyal customer base and is always buzzing, especially in the warmer months.

“That said, we’re always open to new stallholders with high-quality, local products that complement what’s already on offer. Seasonal produce, speciality foods and unique handmade items are always welcome to apply.”

Gisborne Farmers Market has a good number of food vendors such as Good Day Dumplings.

Local businesses support the market with donated space and discounted rates, including Pro Traffic (Kurt Allen), CSL Security (Fran and Tony Gibson), Patu Tahi Boxing Club (in the Army Hall), Turanga Leasing for renting the carpark area and Business Applications Ltd.