The selected marae were among the most affected by severe weather events, had not already received CGAT funding, and were not part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment-funded marae solar energy initiative.

Audine Grace-Kutia from Trust Tairāwhiti speaking about the project at Mangatū Marae.

“The initiative has involved extensive collaboration between CGAT, the trust, marae trustees, hapū representatives, solar energy suppliers, tradespeople and other funders,” the statement said.

“A kanohi-ki-te-kanohi (face-to-face) approach has been prioritised from the outset, ensuring that marae whānau remain directly involved throughout the process.”

Installations will take place over the next eight to 10 weeks, with teams working closely with each marae to minimise disruption. Installations take between two to four days for each marae.

There were no local solar suppliers in Gisborne, so Tū Mai Rā (TMR) from Tauranga, and Solar Options (SO) from Whakatāne, both agents of external providers, were deemed to be the best fit.

“The suppliers were recommended through a collective procurement process undertaken by the National Iwi Chairs Forum in 2024,” the statement said.

“Consideration was given to suppliers’ track record, cost-effectiveness, standards, reputation and ability to work well with marae.”

TMR has previously worked with the trust on its $3.5m school pools heating project, installing solar-powered pool heating at four schools, including Te Waha o Rerekohu Area School, TKKM o Te Waiu, Hatea-a-Rangi and Tolaga Bay Area School.

The 21 marae in this project include 16 from Ngāti Porou, four from Te Aitanga a Māhaki and one from Ngāi Tāmanuhiri.

The total project cost is more than $2m and the aim is to build resilience at the 21 marae, to ensure they can continue to serve their communities during extreme weather events.

“Over time, savings on power bills will help fund the ongoing maintenance of these systems, ensuring their sustainability well into the future.”

There will also be opportunities for marae to expand their solar capabilities beyond the initial installations, with a “knowledge-sharing” component through ongoing support from the trust.

“The trust plans to make the education component available to all marae and community hubs that have received solar panels from other sources.”

About $123,000 has been allocated to each marae. In addition to funding from CGAT and the trust, contributions have been secured from Eastland & Central Community Trust (ECCT), the Todd Foundation and Te Puni Kōkiri.

The Department of Internal Affairs also approved funding for the project through its Lottery Community grants.

The 21 marae