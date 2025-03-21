A total of 21 marae across Tairāwhiti will benefit from a big solar power initiative led by Trust Tairāwhiti. Pictured at Iritekura Marae in Waipiro Bay are (left to right) Cyril Ormond (Ormond Electric), Matiu Taurau (Tū Mai Rā Energy), Moana Mato (Iritekura Marae rep), Nat Ormond (Ormond Electric), Audine Grace-Kutia (Trust Tairāwhiti) and Tarquin Magner (Solar Options).
A solar energy initiative led by Trust Tairāwhiti has begun to build power resilience at 21 marae across Tairāwhiti.
The project, costing just over $2 million, will ensure the marae can continue serving their communities during extreme weather events.
“During recent severe weather events, marae have played a crucial role in providing a safe space for communities and displaced whānau, distributing supplies and acting as community hubs to co-ordinate emergency response efforts,” a Trust Tairāwhiti statement said.
“Installing solar energy systems will ensure that these marae can continue operating during times of crisis – even through power cuts - strengthening the overall resilience of their communities."
Installations will take place over the next eight to 10 weeks, with teams working closely with each marae to minimise disruption. Installations take between two to four days for each marae.
There were no local solar suppliers in Gisborne, so Tū Mai Rā (TMR) from Tauranga, and Solar Options (SO) from Whakatāne, both agents of external providers, were deemed to be the best fit.
“The suppliers were recommended through a collective procurement process undertaken by the National Iwi Chairs Forum in 2024,” the statement said.
“Consideration was given to suppliers’ track record, cost-effectiveness, standards, reputation and ability to work well with marae.”
TMR has previously worked with the trust on its $3.5m school pools heating project, installing solar-powered pool heating at four schools, including Te Waha o Rerekohu Area School, TKKM o Te Waiu, Hatea-a-Rangi and Tolaga Bay Area School.
The 21 marae in this project include 16 from Ngāti Porou, four from Te Aitanga a Māhaki and one from Ngāi Tāmanuhiri.
“Over time, savings on power bills will help fund the ongoing maintenance of these systems, ensuring their sustainability well into the future.”
There will also be opportunities for marae to expand their solar capabilities beyond the initial installations, with a “knowledge-sharing” component through ongoing support from the trust.
“The trust plans to make the education component available to all marae and community hubs that have received solar panels from other sources.”
About $123,000 has been allocated to each marae. In addition to funding from CGAT and the trust, contributions have been secured from Eastland & Central Community Trust (ECCT), the Todd Foundation and Te Puni Kōkiri.