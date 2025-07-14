In the second quarter, Horouta tightened their defence and stopped the students from using their pace.

Girls’ High got hesitant and in passing the ball around while trying to find the gaps, errors crept into their play.

Horouta capitalised and went on several runs of goals to lead by 10 at halftime.

Horouta Gold's O'Shae Rangihaeata had a strong game as her team defeated Gisborne Girls' High Senior A in Premier Grade netball in the YMCA on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Girls’ High made changes, composed themselves and five minutes into the third quarter had pulled the deficit back to four goals.

But just as it looked like they would continue their momentum, Horouta upped their zone defence and put extra pressure on the ball carrier.

They took a seven-goal buffer into the three-quarter break and while the last quarter went goal for goal at times, a series of three-goal runs saw Horouta extend their advantage.

Throughout the game their attackers - O’Shae Rangihaeata, Alayna Banks and Ashley Leach - effectively delivered the high lob into tall shooter Freya Wilson, who finished off.

Despite the loss, Girls High are sitting in fourth place, two points ahead of Horouta Gold on the table, so the next few games are important as both endeavour to make the top four playoffs.

In the second Premier game in the Y on Saturday, Taste One High School Old Girls soundly defeated Whāngārā Old Girls 65-45.

The first half of the game was competitive as the teams went goal for goal. HSOG were only a goal in front (13-12) in the first quarter, but extended that to 29-22 at halftime.

They came out focused in the third quarter with all players working together throughout the court.

Tight defence caused Whāngārā problems, forcing them to play the ball back and around before they could deliver it to their shooters.

That pressure created mistakes and turnovers, which were quickly pounced on by HSOG - their attackers sending slick passes into their shooters.

Halfway through the third quarter, HSOG were ahead by 14 goals and they steadily added to that to complete a 20-goal win.

It put them top of the table on 24 points, with Turanga FM YMP second on 22 and defending champions Claydens Waikohu third on 20.

That is highly likely to change with YMP and Waikohu in action on Wednesday in the YMCA.

Waikohu play bottom-of-the-table Old Girls Whāngārā at 6pm and YMP follow against Whāngārā Old Girls at 7.30pm.

Waikohu powered to a 38-goal win when they met OG Whāngārā in round 1.

The champs also go into Wednesday having suffered their first loss of the season (43-36 to Girls’ High), so will be determined not to drop any more points.

OG Whāngārā have displayed good passages of play in their last few outings, but will need to produce that for the full game.

YMP beat Whāngārā OG 58-30 when they meet a couple of weeks ago.

They are working slickly as a unit on attack and defence, delivering long, hard passes through the court to their shooters.

Stemming that flow and combining as a team through all thirds is vital if Whāngārā are to be competitive.

Other senior grade results (bonus point for losing by three goals or less)

Premier Reserve: Gis Glass Ngatapa 25 YMP Masters 22, Aorangi Contracting HSOG 39 Horouta Rangatira 31, Brendan Fry Builders Sportsfit 37 Waikohu P2 28.

A Grade: Tawatapu Ora HSOG 32 Manutuke 23, Whalis 32 Pioneer The Tav 19, Waikohu (2) 39 Tyre General Ngatapa 19.

A Reserve: Allwood Enterprises HSOG 35 Kapiana A 16, Gisborne Girls’ High Junior A 43 GGHS Sen B 23, Tatapouri Sportsfit (2) 25 Enterprise Motors OBM 14.

1st Grade: Tūranga Panthers Gold 25 Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 21, Waikohu Social 26 Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 18.

2nd Grade: Tūranga Pirates Maia 25 Autotech HSOG 2, Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 31 Tūranga Panthers Green 18, OBM OG 37 GGHS Tuakana 10.