Greg Meade, Gisborne.

Waimata Valley Rd a ‘public safety issue’

I am writing to bring attention to the dire state of Waimata Valley Rd, Gisborne, a condition that has persisted for the past five years, significantly affecting residents’ safety and daily lives.

Despite numerous efforts to raise this issue with the authorities, including phone calls to the GDC, a meeting with the mayor, and communication with the roading team, I believe the road remains in an unsafe state, with no permanent solution in sight.

Waimata Valley Rd was once a main route for people traveling from up the coast after Cyclone Gabrielle, as it provided a safer alternative when other roads in the area were damaged.

However, the condition of the road has now made it treacherous, and it is no longer a reliable route for anyone. The road is plagued with extensive potholes, many of which are deeper than 100mm.

As a resident and a parent of three young children, I am particularly concerned about the safety risks posed to families living in the area.

Every day, we are forced to navigate the hazardous potholes, often driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid them. This creates a dangerous situation, as we must constantly be vigilant for oncoming traffic.

I saw two young people stranded on a blind corner after their vehicle hit one of these potholes, causing a flat tyre. They were attempting to change the tyre in an unsafe location, putting themselves and other road users at considerable risk.

Over the years, road crews have attempted to patch up some of the potholes, but these repairs have been temporary and ineffective. The temporary fixes that have been applied have not solved the problem, and the condition of the road continues to deteriorate.

I believe that it is important to bring this issue to the public’s attention, as it affects not only residents of Waimata Valley but also everyone who uses the road.

The road’s continued deterioration is a clear public safety issue that cannot be ignored any longer.

Jess O’Dwyer, Waimata Valley Rd.

Road’s deteriorating condition ‘frustrating’

As a resident of Waimata Valley Rd, I am writing to express our frustration with the ongoing, deteriorating condition of the road. Not only is it unsafe for everyday travel, but the situation has reached a point where it is now a constant concern for the wellbeing of our families, including our children.

We, like many others, rely on this road for daily commutes. Our family vehicles and heavy vehicles, such as logging trucks and metal trucks, travel this road regularly. The potholes are becoming so severe that on many occasions, we have been forced to drive on the wrong side of the road to avoid them.

Many of the “repaired ” potholes have simply been filled in a way that creates speed bumps in their place, making the situation just as dangerous. We are now forced to dodge these makeshift speed bumps, which only add to the risk of driving on this road. This is not an acceptable solution — it’s yet another example of temporary fixes that do nothing to address the ongoing danger.

In addition, multiple areas along the road have had serious dropouts that have been left inadequately marked with cones, 30km signs and give way signs. No proper fix has been done to these areas. This is a far cry from proper repairs, and it leaves residents and other drivers exposed to real danger.

We have been in continuous contact with the Gisborne District Council, hoping for a resolution, but to date, the lack of action and communication from the council is deeply disappointing, especially when we, as taxpayers, rely on local government services to ensure the safety and infrastructure of our community.

We urge the council to urgently address the condition of Waimata Valley Rd. It is unsafe for the families living here and for all who use this vital road daily. The time for action is long overdue, and we hope this letter brings the attention it desperately needs.

Tiara Grayndler-Hollis, Waimata Valley Rd.

The Gisborne Herald welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 350 words.

They should be opinion-based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers are given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@gisborneherald.co.nz