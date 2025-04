The Gisborne grape harvest has been completed and the district's growers can watch the rain without worrying.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Gisborne grape harvest has been completed and the district's growers can watch the rain without worrying.

The last grapes to come off vines around the district were harvested last week.

Growers say it has been a good season.

"We've got some amazing chardonnay and pinot in the tanks," Mark Thompson, of Gisborne Winegrowers, said.

The last of the crop, five tonnes of Montepulciano, were picked at Bushmere Estate.

“We don’t need to worry about the current rain, which is great,” Gisborne Winegrowers chairman and GisVin chief winemaker Mark Thompson said.