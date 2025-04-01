Colebatch applied for resource consent last year from Gisborne District Council to plant pine over 1090ha on Waipaoa Station, and the application was granted in November.

The resource consent allows a minimum of 1000 pinus radiata seedlings to be planted per hectare, with 5m to 10m margins alongside waterways in which no planting could occur.

The owner of Waipaoa Station Phillip Colebatch. Photo / Gisborne Herald

“I understand the original large, historic and iconic Waipaoa Station approached 10,000ha in area,” he told the Gisborne Herald.

“Over the last many years, that has been progressively broken up and planted in trees by various owners, so long ago in some cases that trees are already being harvested,” Colebatch said.

Colebatch said the Waipaoa block owned by his company, Te Hau Station, is about 1660ha, of which about a third was already planted in trees for soil stabilisation when his company purchased it.

“The block that Te Hau owns is the rump end of that process, and the 1090ha that we will plant is 10% of that original iconic property,” he said.

“The rest has been in trees for a very long time. We are surrounded by trees on all sides, in some cases stretching for many kilometres,” he said.

“Various local owners over the last many years have concluded that the best use of their land is forestry, and we are the last pastoral farmer in the immediate area to make this decision.”

Colebatch said the staff on Waipaoa had been told their jobs may end in July when the stock on the station had been sold off.

“Not all stock is being sold,” he said. “Staff have been told that their roles will be reviewed in July against what stock we then have available on our other blocks and after stock on the Waipaoa block has either been sold or moved to another of our blocks.

“Staff may become redundant after that review.”

Created in the late 19th century, Waipaoa Station became the home of the Waipaoa Station Farm Cadet Training Trust in 2007. As an established hill country property, it provided the ideal training ground for future farmers.

“Waipaoa Station was ideally sized to provide an excellent base for agricultural training and a real-life learning environment for young farmers,” farm cadet promotional material stated.

The cadet scheme was relocated to northern Hawke’s Bay last year.

Previous Waipaoa Station owner and current Gisborne District Councillor Rob Telfer. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Telfer said it was disappointing news to hear that the remainder of the property was going into pine trees.

“It’s unfortunate that the Government land use settings for forestry currently allow this to happen. But it’s what we’ve got,” Telfer said.

“I am as disappointed as anyone in the area when farms go into forestry. We have enough forestry in the district now without dealing with any more.”

Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman and Whāngārā farmer Toby Williams called it another kick in the guts for farming in the region.

“Another iconic station has gone into trees,” he said. “Racking my brains, there’s only a couple of big stations like it left, like Tauwhareparae Farms, and it’s only a matter of time maybe before that goes, too.”

Williams said one had to respect the rights of people to do what they wanted with their properties.

“But the Government needs to get on top of the ETS (Emissions Trading Scheme) settings, which is driving this transition from farms into forestry.”