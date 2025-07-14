Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne nurses join national strike over pay and staffing concerns

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne Hospital nurses take their case to the public during a nationwide 12- hour strike in December over wage and patient safety concerns. Nurses and healthcare assistants across New Zealand are striking for 24 hours on July 30 after rejecting Health NZ's latest offer. Photo / Lewis Wheatley

Gisborne Hospital nurses take their case to the public during a nationwide 12- hour strike in December over wage and patient safety concerns. Nurses and healthcare assistants across New Zealand are striking for 24 hours on July 30 after rejecting Health NZ's latest offer. Photo / Lewis Wheatley

Gisborne Hospital nurses and healthcare assistants have joined 36,000 Health NZ colleagues around the country in voting to strike for 24 hours on July 30.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation members say Health NZ has failed to address their safe staffing concerns while their pay offer does not cover the cost

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save