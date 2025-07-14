Gisborne Hospital nurses take their case to the public during a nationwide 12- hour strike in December over wage and patient safety concerns. Nurses and healthcare assistants across New Zealand are striking for 24 hours on July 30 after rejecting Health NZ's latest offer. Photo / Lewis Wheatley

Gisborne Hospital nurses and healthcare assistants have joined 36,000 Health NZ colleagues around the country in voting to strike for 24 hours on July 30.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation members say Health NZ has failed to address their safe staffing concerns while their pay offer does not cover the cost of living

Acting Health New Zealand chief executive Robyn Shearer said the agency was concerned about the prospect of further strike action by nurses and the impact it would have on patients waiting for planned care and specialist appointments.

NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter said there was strong support from members to take strike action after a new offer from Health NZ he described as worse than one in May.

“This latest offer fails to address concerns about safe staffing despite them being raised continually throughout the collective agreement bargaining process,” Goulter said.