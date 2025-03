A £1 note issued by prominent Gisborne trader Captain George Read sold at auction for $4100.

Two historic Gisborne items have sold for more than their estimated value at auction.

A rare 1860s £1 note from prominent Gisborne trader Captain George Read sold for $4100.

It had an estimated value of $3000.

Three World War I medals awarded to Tolaga Bay soldier William Kemp Rennie who served in Egypt, Gallipoli, and on the Western Front, sold for $475.

The medals had an estimated value of $300.