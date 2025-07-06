Garrett was assessed by local Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation training adviser Paul Claringbold and nominated for the award.

He was then judged on his skill set by his tutors and training adviser.

Gisborne Glass owner Stu Smith was extremely proud of the achievement.

“It is a great feeling to know you have a team that can mix it with the best in the country and come out on top,” Smith said.

“William applies a professional attitude to whatever he does and is always keen and eager to learn more.

“It’s also great knowing that construction industry apprentice leaders can come from outside metropolitan areas, as they get more exposure to a broader scope of glazing jobs.”

Garrett said glazing was an exciting part of the trade.

“You never know what you are going to encounter from one day until the next.

“I have worked on some amazing projects over the last 18 months and to look at the finished product and know this is going to be here for the rest of my lifetime is somewhat satisfying.”

Garrett is the third apprentice from Gisborne Glass to have won the award.

He now has his sights set on winning the Allan Sage Memorial Award for Apprentice of the Year.