Gisborne glazing apprentice William Garrett wins national award

Will Garrett (right), from Gisborne Glass, won Most Promising Apprentice for glass and glazing at the Window and Glass Association of New Zealand’s annual awards. He received his award from BCITO director Greg Durkin. 

Gisborne man William Garrett has won the Most Promising Apprentice for glass and glazing at the Window and Glass Association of New Zealand’s annual awards in Auckland.

The awards recognise and showcase the achievements of the window and glass industry.

Garrett is a second-year apprentice at Gisborne Glass.

