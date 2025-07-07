More than 200 were at the early morning dip at Midway Beach.
More than 200 people braved the cold for an ocean dip to mark the winter solstice from 6.30am on June 22 at Midway Beach during the Matariki weekend.
The Winter SOLstice Ocean Dip 2025 “brought together people of all ages and backgrounds in the spirit ofconnection with te taiao (the natural environment) and collective wellbeing,” said Jorge Buelna,the founder of SOL Fitness.
Participants experienced a warm bonfire, coffee and tea by Tahu, followed by a group warm-up led by SOL Fitness.
The event was organised by SOL Fitness, in collaboration with Tahu, which provided food, and the Midway Surf Life Saving Club, with music from P.S. Outloop.
“Matt and Jordan captured the experience through video and photography, and Quentin and Bazza led the safety kōrero and morning karakia,” Buelna said.
He said SOL Fitness was “a locally grown, outdoor-based fitness community in Gisborne. We specialise in creating movement experiences that are fun, functional, and rooted in connection– with ourselves, with each other, and with nature”.