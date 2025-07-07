Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Matariki celebrated with winter solstice ocean dip in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

More than 200 were at the early morning dip at Midway Beach.

More than 200 were at the early morning dip at Midway Beach.

More than 200 people braved the cold for an ocean dip to mark the winter solstice from 6.30am on June 22 at Midway Beach during the Matariki weekend.

The Winter SOLstice Ocean Dip 2025 “brought together people of all ages and backgrounds in the spirit of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald