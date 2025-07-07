More than 200 were at the early morning dip at Midway Beach.

More than 200 people braved the cold for an ocean dip to mark the winter solstice from 6.30am on June 22 at Midway Beach during the Matariki weekend.

The Winter SOLstice Ocean Dip 2025 “brought together people of all ages and backgrounds in the spirit of connection with te taiao (the natural environment) and collective wellbeing,” said Jorge Buelna, the founder of SOL Fitness.

Participants experienced a warm bonfire, coffee and tea by Tahu, followed by a group warm-up led by SOL Fitness.

Swimmers at the early morning dip at Midway Beach. Photo / Supplied

The event was organised by SOL Fitness, in collaboration with Tahu, which provided food, and the Midway Surf Life Saving Club, with music from P.S. Outloop.