Surface flooding at the intersection of Derby St and Gladstone Rd in downtown Gisborne on Thursday.

MetService predicted “occasional rain, heavy at times” for the district on Thursday and that is exactly what the city and other areas of Tairāwhiti got.

It came in bursts of heavy downpours during the day, including in the city centre.

In the first of those, a Gisborne District Council rain gauge in Stout St recorded just over 20.8mm in an hour.

A MetService “Heavy Rain Watch” for Wairoa, Gisborne and the area up to Tolaga Bay remained in place until midnight.

“Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria. Moderate chance of upgrading to a Warning” was how MetService saw it.