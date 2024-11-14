The localised data NZCAR provided the Gisborne Herald was limited to Gisborne city and does not include all animals as the guardian’s address is not a mandatory field.

The most popular name of all time is Luna.

Lois Haddon said her family adopted their Luna as a kitten from the Rotorua SPCA five years ago just before they moved home to Gisborne.

“I initially named her Luna because I thought (like many other people maybe) that it was a glamorous name for a black cat,” Haddon said.

“However, my daughter immediately thought it was a reference to Luna Lovegood from the Harry Potter series. Luna’s full name is therefore Luna Lovegood Haddon - commonly referred to as ‘Looney Tunes’ lol.”

Rebecca Pettitt and partner Josh McGeown have owned three-year-old Belgian shepherd Luna since February 2022.

“We wanted something night or space-themed as she’s all black, and it was one of the only names we could both agree on,” Pettitt said.

“I reckon it’s popular because it’s a great name. Two-syllable names are always great for dogs, and I reckon heaps more kids would be choosing the name Luna after the Harry Potter movies.”

Bella was the most popular pet name in Gisborne of those registered in 2024 and the second most popular of all time.

Four-and-a-half-year-old purebred English Staffordshire bull terrier Bella. Photo / Jen Long

Jen Long has had Bella, a four-and-a-half-year-old purebred English Staffordshire bull terrier, since Bella was eight weeks old.

“She has the personality of a child,” Long said. “She is our 4th child really...follows us everywhere, doesn’t like to be alone, expects to come everywhere with us, loves people and the attention, loves the beach and her walks along the walkway at the beach where she is stopped by lots of people wanting to pat her or comment on how gorgeous she is.

“I picked [her name] as she was my birthday present. I picked Bella out of three names chosen as she looked like a Bella. I think it’s a popular name as it’s a good name and an easy name.”

Brooke Walsh has had five-year-old border collie Bella and two-year-old Charlie since they were 10 weeks old. Charlie is the third most popular pet name in Gisborne all time, but only the ninth most popular in 2024.

“When I was finalising with [Bella’s] previous owner she asked me if I had any names in mind and without a thought I said ‘Bella’. I was meant to be going to Italy before the pandemic. Much to my surprise [she] said it was her temporary name that the kids called her and I let it stick,” Walsh said.

She said they had a lot of names that started with ‘b’ or ‘c’ around them and it didn’t take long for her partner to settle on Charlie’s name when they went to get him.

“I’m not sure how he did it but he came home, (we) called him that and that was that.”

She said a neighbour they met at the nearby park also had dogs called Bella and Charlie.

Nala is the fourth most popular name on the all-time list for Gisborne but is not in the top 10 for 2024.

Nala is a nine-week-old American Pitball cross who loves to drive her parents nuts, bark at bees and steal socks. Photo / Reremoana Aupouri

Tui Aupouri said she wanted to name her nine-week-old American Pitball cross something original without realising the popularity of the name.

“Having not known any other pet named Nala, along with the colour of her coat and eyes, I thought the name would fit perfectly,” Aupouri said.

“It’s a cute name. It’s short, simple and sweet. [It’s] highly likely [other] owners probably had similar thoughts to myself when naming their furry friends.”

Milo is another name that has done well in Gisborne over the long term. It is at No 5 on the all-time list but did not make the top 10 in 2024.

Tessa Campbell, operations manager at Gisborne Riding for the Disabled, said RDA had a leased horse called Milo as part of its riding therapy programme - “a 16-year-old flea-bitten grey gelding”.

“Milo was the name already given to him prior to him coming to the RDA but the words that come to mind when I think [of] Milo are sweet, smiles and satisfying and, although this may not be the reason for his name when given, it absolutely fits him to a T,” Campbell said.

“He is the sweetest boy, kind and always caring for his riders. Every rider always walks away with a smile after every session and he 100% satisfies the needs of all around him - volunteers, staff, riders, even his horse mates in the paddock - friends for life.”

Gisborne’s all-time top 10 pet names in NZCAR database

Luna Bella Charlie Nala Milo Coco Daisy Molly Maggie Max





Gisborne’s top 2024 names (those animals registered after 1 Jan)

Bella Lulu Luna Pepper Kitty Patch Skye Basil Charlie Daisy





Aotearoa’s top pet names 2024 in NZCAR database