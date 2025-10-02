Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne’s amended Alcohol Control Bylaw now in force after review

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne's amended Alcohol Control Bylaw bans liquor consumption in all public places within this zone, including east of the Taruheru River and the Cenotaph. Image / Gisborne District Council

Gisborne's amended Alcohol Control Bylaw bans liquor consumption in all public places within this zone, including east of the Taruheru River and the Cenotaph. Image / Gisborne District Council

Gisborne District Council’s amended Alcohol Control Bylaw, which introduces new alcohol ban areas in the city, came into effect on Wednesday this week.

The bylaw regulates the consumption, possession and bringing of alcohol into public places across the district.

In addition to existing ban areas in locations including the city

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save