Gisborne's amended Alcohol Control Bylaw bans liquor consumption in all public places within this zone, including east of the Taruheru River and the Cenotaph. Image / Gisborne District Council

Gisborne's amended Alcohol Control Bylaw bans liquor consumption in all public places within this zone, including east of the Taruheru River and the Cenotaph. Image / Gisborne District Council

Gisborne District Council’s amended Alcohol Control Bylaw, which introduces new alcohol ban areas in the city, came into effect on Wednesday this week.

The bylaw regulates the consumption, possession and bringing of alcohol into public places across the district.

In addition to existing ban areas in locations including the city centre, Midway, Te Araroa, Ruatōria, Tokomaru Bay and Tolaga Bay, alcohol will be prohibited in public places, including east of the Taruheru River and the Cenotaph. The area around Kaiti Memorial Park, Kaiti Hub and outside Kaiti School is also under a ban.

The bylaw also bans alcohol consumption in the area around Kaiti Memorial Park, Kaiti Hub and the area outside Kaiti School. Image / Gisborne District Council

Director of internal partnerships and protection at the council, James Baty, said the changes reflect community input. The aim was to reduce alcohol-related harm and support community wellbeing.