“We’ve taken steps to strengthen the bylaw where people told us it was needed most,” Baty said.
“These changes will support safer public spaces in areas where families, tamariki and rangatahi gather.”
Following a statutory review earlier this year, a total of 39 submissions were received during April.
“There was strong support shown for all proposals.”
- 77% supported extending the city centre ban area.
- 80% supported creating a new ban area in Kaiti.
“The bylaw does not apply to licensed premises or the lawful transportation of unopened alcohol containers,” Baty said.
“Matters relating to alcohol licences are managed under the Local Alcohol Policy 2025.
“New Zealand Police will continue to enforce the ban, and breaches may result in a $250 infringement notice.”
For further information and maps of alcohol ban areas, visit the council’s website.