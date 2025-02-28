Gisborne residents can choose between excluding the CBD from the sensitive sites restriction or keeping the current policy.

The amendment would also allow the district licensing committee to consider exemptions for the sensitive site rule to new license applications for premises outside the CBD.

The amendment aims to “reduce perceived barriers to licencing within the CBD and encourage hospitality business investments and development”, according to the report discussed by councillors.

After adopting the current policy, councillors directed staff to create a targeted review of the policy’s sensitive sites rule and to explore additional options so the public could provide feedback.

Gisborne District Council conducted early engagement on the rule during October and November last year.

It received 62 submissions and over 1067 votes through its “participate” platform and Facebook page.

Of those, 82% of respondents opposed the retention of the rule, while 18% wanted it to stay.

According to the report, the survey link was emailed to iwi, hapū, the Police, the National Public Health Service, the Licensing Inspectorate, 126 existing licensees, 25 Churches, 127 learning institutions, and 94 individuals who had made submissions during the current Policy review.

Council staff conducted a hui on January 16, 2025, with the “tri-agency”, representatives from police, the National Public Health Service and the Chief Licensing Inspectorate, to discuss the options for reviewing the sensitive site rule.

The tri-agency preferred to maintain the status quo.

During the meeting, councillors debated whether to delegate the activities regarding the submissions, hearings and deliberations to a hearing panel that would make recommendations to the council on adopting the amendment.

Councillors Larry Foster and Colin Alder suggested it should be a full council meeting as it was an important topic.

Bylaw Submission Hearing panel chairman Councillor Tony Robinson suggested having the Hearings Committee as the panel, with special appointments for councillors who wanted to be involved.

“The beauty of the hearings committee is we have the assistance of staff to refine the submissions... rather than [councillors] all having to do that mahi on the day,” he said.

Stoltz said the hearings committee would decide on the recommendation to the council, but the full council would decide.

Sustainable Futures hub director Jo Noble said if a councillor had shown a high level of predetermination on the topic, it may put “a slight question mark” on them being on the panel.

Foster responded, “Well, that would rule me out”.

The council decided to have the hearings committee as the panel at the hearing, with the addition of Colin Alder, who asked to be involved.

Robinson, resigned from his position as a councillor on Thursday morning. The other members are Foster, Debbie Gregory, Aubrey Ria, Teddy Thompson, and Nick Tupara.

Larry Foster was taken off the committee.

Public consultation will begin in March, with hearings and deliberations in April/May and the potential adoption of the new rule in May/June.

The specific dates are yet to be confirmed.