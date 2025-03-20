“You’ve got to be able to get on with people; that’s the big part of it. No matter how bad you feel, you put a smile on your face.”
While modern technology has revolutionised the shipping process, he believes there is no substitute for personal connections.
“Shipping is very different now compared to when I first started. The new technology has made everything more efficient, but at the end of the day, it’s still about people. That’s what I love about this job.”
And his advice for those considering a career in shipping?
“Commit yourself. Make sure you’re available for the job. That’s the biggest thing. Don’t just go through the motions. Learn about the job, give it your all and take pride in what you do.”
Pitcher has three adult children, six grandchildren — and another four with partner Ann Smith — and a great-granddaughter.