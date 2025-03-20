“Through decades of evolving technology, changing trade demands and long hours, one thing has remained constant — Kevin’s passion for the job."

The first reefer ship Kevin Pitcher went onboard as a shipping agent was the Port Launceston.

Pitcher has seen the industry transform from conventional shipping carrying frozen meat and wool to containers and the arrival of the log trade, along with squash and kiwifruit shipments.

The hours on the job had not been user-friendly, he said.

“So you really have to love this job, which I do.

“I’ve got a passion for the self-employed job, which involves working on behalf of the ship’s owners and charterers through various agencies around New Zealand.

“Our role is the link between the shore and the ship, so we’re involved with all the authorities like customs, quarantine and health services and, of course, the port and harbourmaster.

“We also do all the reporting from the people and companies who actually load the ships.”

The 69-year-old would like to continue in his role for another five years.

His has been a career built not only on knowledge and expertise but genuine relationships.

“From late-night call-outs to early-morning arrivals, Kevin has always been there. His dedication is unwavering,” the spokesperson said.

Pitcher fondly recalls times when ship crews would invite him aboard for “a jolly good feed” — a testament to the friendships he has built over the years.

Now, alongside colleague Kelvin Scott, he remains one of Gisborne’s last shipping agents continuing to ensure the smooth arrival and departure of vessels.

Through highs and lows, storms and smooth sailing, Pitcher’s approach to his job has remained simple.

“You’ve got to be able to get on with people; that’s the big part of it. No matter how bad you feel, you put a smile on your face.”

While modern technology has revolutionised the shipping process, he believes there is no substitute for personal connections.

“Shipping is very different now compared to when I first started. The new technology has made everything more efficient, but at the end of the day, it’s still about people. That’s what I love about this job.”

And his advice for those considering a career in shipping?

“Commit yourself. Make sure you’re available for the job. That’s the biggest thing. Don’t just go through the motions. Learn about the job, give it your all and take pride in what you do.”

Pitcher has three adult children, six grandchildren — and another four with partner Ann Smith — and a great-granddaughter.