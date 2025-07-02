French for Rabbits will play at the Dome Cinema. Photo / Lily Paris West
Saturday
The Whakakī Community Planting Day 2025. Hosted by Whakakī Lake Trust at Whakakī Marae and Lake Whakakī, 6 Hinepua Rd. All are welcome to help plant native trees. 10am to 2pm.
French for Rabbits and Michael Llewellyn are performing at the Dome Cinema and Bar. French for Rabbits havebeen described as a haunting folk-pop band, while Llewellyn comes to Gisborne on the back of his new album I’m Gorgeous, featuring songs ranging from raw and heavy to light and forgiving. 7pm to 11pm.
This Little Badge, a post-punk, alt-rock band from Taranaki, who promise a show “full of energy, passion and a whole lot of fun” are performing at Smash Palace. 8pm to 11pm.
Winter Arts & Craft Fair at the Poverty Bay Bowling Club. A chance to find and buy treasures and items made by hand. 9am to 2pm.
The Gizzy Rogaine Winter Series continues at Te Kuri Walkway. Register at 9am for a 9.30am start. Bring a compass and running shoes.
Gisborne Tramping Club Walk, Tatapouri, 8am-3pm, 516 Whangara Rd, Makorori. From Tatapouri Point, along Makorori Beach, over the headland, alongside Wainui Beach and then up to the trig.
Sunday Drive, Vinyl Open Session and The Mexican. Spin records at Smash Palace from 3pm to 5pm, then follow it up with Mexican food.
Merchant Ivory, Dome Cinema and Bar. A Stephen Soucy-directed documentary about the men – Ismail Merchant and James Ivory – behind film company Merchant Ivory, which produced such period dramas as Howards End and The Remains of the Day. 6.30pm–8.30pm.
• Lego Club for ages 5-17: H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 3.30pm-5pm, free. See www.gpl.govt.nz for full details.
• Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children. Flo (06)8677637, 0274946979 or email flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz.
• Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): green shed opposite Enterprise Aquatic Centre carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about noon. Bill 0274507719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com.
Monthly:
• Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday): locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm, weather permitting.
• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday): for active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5, including morning tea. Register with Noelene (06)8684473 or Dianne (06)8674294.
• U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday): social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. House of Breakthrough, cnr Lytton and Ormond Rds, 9.30am, $2 at the door. Diane 0274441073.
• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday): CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, Moira 0274576923.
• Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm. Inquiries 0210634515.
• The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2. Katrine (06)8672427.
• Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday): retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting. Malcolm (06)8672591 or 0272402590.