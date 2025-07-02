Kaikarakia Morehu Pewhairangi sits among people from Kāinga Ora, its partners, police and others after blessing three new whare on Kowhai St in Te Hapara, Gisborne. Photo / Luke Fisher
It was an overcast morning in Gisborne on Wednesday, but the mood on a Te Hapara street was far from gloomy.
Around a dozen people, including representatives from Kāinga Ora and police, gathered to bless the three new social whare on Kowhai St.
Led by kaikarakia Morehu Pewhairangi, aprocession walked through the rooms of each house, running their hands across the walls and instilling aroha in every corner.
Kāinga Ora community development and engagement manager Theo Akroyd told the Gisborne Herald the blessings instilled wairua (spirituality) into the new buildings.
“I think with the support of not just Kāinga Ora, but everybody who comes along to tautoko [support] these blessings, our whānau will be able to flourish and live better lives for themselves and their community.”
However, all Tairāwhiti projects in the pipeline will be proceeding, which Kāinga Ora senior communications adviser Toni Lexmond attributed to significant need in the region.
At the end of 2021, 390 households were in emergency housing on the East Coast (Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne). That had decreased by 90% to 24 households at the end of May.
This was attributed to increased social and community housing supply. Kāinga Ora has delivered 44 state homes in Gisborne in the year to June 30.
A 2025 study funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment found that, by age 12, tamariki who started their lives in public housing had higher levels of wellbeing than some of their peers.
When asked about the importance of these new homes for people in need, Akroyd quoted a whakataukī (proverb) by kaumātua Joe Naden.
“Ko te kainga te whakaruruhau o te whanau; ki te kore he kainga ma te marangai te whanau e hemo.”
This translates to, “The home is the shelter of the whānau; if there is no home the whānau becomes victim of the elements.”