Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

New Kāinga Ora whare blessed in Gisborne

By Luke Fisher
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Kaikarakia Morehu Pewhairangi sits among people from Kāinga Ora, its partners, police and others after blessing three new whare on Kowhai St in Te Hapara, Gisborne. Photo / Luke Fisher

Kaikarakia Morehu Pewhairangi sits among people from Kāinga Ora, its partners, police and others after blessing three new whare on Kowhai St in Te Hapara, Gisborne. Photo / Luke Fisher

It was an overcast morning in Gisborne on Wednesday, but the mood on a Te Hapara street was far from gloomy.

Around a dozen people, including representatives from Kāinga Ora and police, gathered to bless the three new social whare on Kowhai St.

Led by kaikarakia Morehu Pewhairangi, a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald