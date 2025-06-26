Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne meth operation: Bikes, cars and $81,000 cash seized by police

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne Police, with the assistance of the Police Asset Recovery Unit from Hastings, executed three search warrants for property allegedly obtained through illicit funds connected to the methamphetamine supply chain. Photo / NZ Police

Gisborne Police, with the assistance of the Police Asset Recovery Unit from Hastings, executed three search warrants for property allegedly obtained through illicit funds connected to the methamphetamine supply chain. Photo / NZ Police

Police have seized four motorbikes, two vehicles and over $80,000 in cash allegedly obtained through illicit funds connected to the methamphetamine supply in Gisborne.

Gisborne police, with the assistance of the Police Asset Recovery Unit from Hastings, executed three search warrants this week in the area.

During the search, police

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald