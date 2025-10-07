Advertisement

Home / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne iwi commits $5m from future Treaty settlement for kaitiakitanga

Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

The Ngāti Oneone "reclamation of whenua movement" hīkoi on May 5. Pictured are Ngāti Oneone supporters and Te Aitanga a Māhaki lead negotiator Willie Te Aho (front right).

A Gisborne iwi has pledged $5 million of its future Treaty settlement for the management of the local Titirangi Reserve and harbour area in the names of Ngāti Oneone and Te Whānau-a-iwi.

Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki has pledged to create the $5m endowment fund in response to Ngāti Oneone’s movement to have

