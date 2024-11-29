George Bodle, a now graduating Year 13 student and head boy of Lytton High School, had worked on the house for the last two years and credits gained through the programme went towards his NCEA Level 3.

“When I first got here [two years ago], the floor was all that was there,” Bodle said.

“It [was] a class that [took] up most of my periods during the week. I did this as well as two other subjects.”

For him, it was a strange feeling to see people walking through the finished home during a showcase event at the school on Thursday.

He will start a building apprenticeship with Currie Construction next year.

“I’ve always liked building. It is satisfying to do and it is nice to see your work in full.”

Ngati Donnelly, building teacher at the Lytton High School Building Academy, said some of the students were intimidated by the idea of building a home. Photo / James Pocock

Ngati Donnelly, building teacher at the Lytton High Building Academy, said taking on students with zero knowledge and getting to the point where they could build a house was a huge achievement.

“A lot of the kids were quite scared to do the project because a lot of kids, a lot of people, don’t get the chance to [build a house] and it can be quite intimidating, quite scary,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly, who has a background in the building industry, ran a similar building programme for four years at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, but this is his first time teaching high school students.

“At the Wānanga we were teaching anywhere from 18 to 55 years old, but these young students I have now are great because they haven’t got any bad habits.

“They haven’t got many skills admittedly but they also want to learn, so it is amazing and I love that part of it.”

He said it was important for students to understand that everyone made mistakes.

“You ask any builder. We’ve all made mistakes. They are not going to get a growling for it. It is just as long as they learn from that,” he said.

“A student said to me ‘sir, is this alright?’ and I said to them ‘would your grandfather like it?’ The student said ‘nah’ so I told him to pull it off and do it again.”

He was impressed by the questions students asked and how much he learnt while teaching them.

A statement from Lytton High School said the Building Academy had established partnerships with local construction companies, providing students with opportunities for work experience.

Students also participated in community projects, contributing to the local area and gaining valuable practical experience.

“Our students, under the guidance of Ngati Donnelly and other qualified and licensed tradespeople, experience unparalleled opportunities to apply their theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios, enhancing their practical skills and fostering a sense of accomplishment,” the statement said.

“Students gained exposure to industry-standard practices and safety protocols, preparing them for future employment.”

Kāinga Ora will buy the house from the school and plans to temporarily keep it in storage while it decides where it will go.

The occupants will not be chosen until the house has been moved to its final site.

Naomi Whitewood (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi) is the Kāinga Ora regional director East North Island.

“It’s always rewarding to see the hard work of students who have built a new home for whānau, and my thanks to the staff and rangatahi at Lytton High School for their mahi,” she said.

“This new house is a win-win for the family in need who will get to live in a well-built home, and for the students who have gained real world building skills and experience which can help them with a pathway into the trades.”