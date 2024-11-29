From left, Lytton High School students George Bodle, Sadira Hawea and Cameron Nepia stand in front of the fruit of their labour- a home for Kāinga Ora. Photo / James Pocock
A building programme developing a diverse set of skills for students at a Gisborne high school has produced a home for Kāinga Ora.
Lytton High School’s Building Academy programme offered hands-on experience in the construction industry, aiming to develop essential skills, knowledge and qualifications to prepare students for successful careers in the trades.
It covered a range of building trades, including carpentry, plumbing, electrical and painting.
According to the school, students earned NCEA credits in relevant subjects and there was a positive impact on student outcomes, with some graduates progressing to apprenticeships and careers in the building industry.
The culmination of about three years of work was a two-bedroom house for Kāinga Ora and the Gisborne community as part of a commercial construction contract.
George Bodle, a now graduating Year 13 student and head boy of Lytton High School, had worked on the house for the last two years and credits gained through the programme went towards his NCEA Level 3.
“When I first got here [two years ago], the floor was all that was there,” Bodle said.
“It [was] a class that [took] up most of my periods during the week. I did this as well as two other subjects.”
“A student said to me ‘sir, is this alright?’ and I said to them ‘would your grandfather like it?’ The student said ‘nah’ so I told him to pull it off and do it again.”
He was impressed by the questions students asked and how much he learnt while teaching them.
A statement from Lytton High School said the Building Academy had established partnerships with local construction companies, providing students with opportunities for work experience.
Students also participated in community projects, contributing to the local area and gaining valuable practical experience.
“Our students, under the guidance of Ngati Donnelly and other qualified and licensed tradespeople, experience unparalleled opportunities to apply their theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios, enhancing their practical skills and fostering a sense of accomplishment,” the statement said.
“Students gained exposure to industry-standard practices and safety protocols, preparing them for future employment.”
Kāinga Ora will buy the house from the school and plans to temporarily keep it in storage while it decides where it will go.
The occupants will not be chosen until the house has been moved to its final site.
Naomi Whitewood (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi) is the Kāinga Ora regional director East North Island.
“It’s always rewarding to see the hard work of students who have built a new home for whānau, and my thanks to the staff and rangatahi at Lytton High School for their mahi,” she said.
“This new house is a win-win for the family in need who will get to live in a well-built home, and for the students who have gained real world building skills and experience which can help them with a pathway into the trades.”