However, he noticed blood and what appeared to be bullet entry and exit wounds.

Jenkins said they did not hear anything like a gunshot, but he believed the incident had to have happened nearby as Ticker made it to his home on Valley Rd.

A vet confirmed Ticker likely died from a bullet.

Jenkins believed the wound was too big to be a slug gun and guessed something like a .22 rifle had been used. He had not found a bullet or shell.

“My daughter has cats, too, and she is too scared to let them out. We’re worried, too. If this person is going to kill our cat, what else are [they] capable of?”

Jenkins said they adopted Ticker about six months ago after they found him on their property.

“He had no tail and we got quite attached to him.

“Lovely cat, absolutely lovely, well-natured, he would never go through the rubbish, so I didn’t suspect him of going through the neighbours’ rubbish or anything like that.”

Ticker the cat was adopted by Alistair and his partner about six months ago. Photo / Alistair Jenkins

Ticker was not wearing a collar when he was shot, and Jenkins was not certain if people in the area would know that he was his pet.

He thought it was very unlikely Ticker was mistaken for a wild animal, and said people shouldn’t be using firearms in residential areas.

“If somebody has a problem with someone else’s cat, there are channels to go through. There is the SPCA, there is the council and maybe the police. You don’t go and take matters into your own hands.”

Jenkins said he had made a police report but police were yet to speak to him. He shared the news on social media to raise public awareness of the incident.

“We’re frightened. We haven’t got a motive. This could be someone trying to taunt us. We just don’t know.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed a report had been received and the complaint had been assigned to an officer.

“There is no further information at this time to share,” the spokeswoman said.