Tatapōuri Hill on SH35. Plans to reduce speed as part of a broader reversal of speed reductions on 38 sections of key routes across New Zealand will affect the highway's stretches. Photo / Ben Cowper
Gisborne Cycling Club is to make a submission to the Government “strongly” opposing plans to raise the speed limit on State Highway 35 between Makorori to Pouawa.
Citing safety concerns, the club also objects to increases on other sections of the highway.
It hopes others will support its call for the Government to reconsider and submit its own feedback.
Last month, the Government announced changes to speed on the highway as part of a wider reversal of speed reductions on 38 sections of “key routes” across New Zealand.
In the Gisborne district, speed limits on SH35 will increase from 60km/h to 80km/h and from 60km/h to 70km/h on the stretch from about 60m east of Wheatstone Rd to 20m northwest of Coldstream Rd heading into Gisborne from Wainui.
Bishop also released a list of 49 sections of the state highway for further public consultation.
In this region, the proposed change affects SH35 between Makorori and Pouawa, where the speed limit would increase from 80km/h to 100km/h on a stretch of road about 390 metres north of Sirrah St to 400 metres south of Pouawa Bridge.
Gisborne Cycling Club president Hans van Kregten said the club opposed all proposed changes out of concern for the safety of riders and other road users.
“We strongly oppose the proposal to increase the speed limit on SH35 between Makorori and Pouawa and request that the existing 80 km/h limit is kept in the interests of safety for all road users in the Gisborne/Tairāwhiti area.
“Fatalities have occurred here. The people who were killed were in vehicles, but cyclists feel unsafe if cars travel at a 100km/h on this stretch of road.”
The cycling club will make a submission to New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and hopes others concerned about it will do the same.
Submissions must be in before March 13.
“We also believe that the decision to increase the speed limit at Okitū from 60 to 70km is illogical as this is an urban area and bordering a popular reserve which gives access to one of Gisborne’s and New Zealand’s most popular beaches,” van Kregten said.
“A decision to lower this speed limit was made in 2020 following community consultation and after NZTA determined that a 70km/h speed limit was dangerous.
Van Kregten said the Makorori Hill to Pouawa section of SH35 had a consistent volume of weekend recreational traffic all year.
“This area is home to Gisborne’s northern beaches - Makorori, Tatapōuri, Turihauā and Pouawa - and it is frequented for day trips by residents and tourists for surfing, fishing, camping, family outings and for its natural beauty.
“The road is popular for road cycling as one of only a handful of regional roads that connect Gisborne [the others being SH2, Tiniroto Road, and Wharekopae Road].
“Our members regularly use this road as a ‘weekend coastal ride’ due to the outstanding natural surroundings and views of the coastline from the highway.
“We believe that the reduction in speed limit from 100 km/h to 80km/h completed in 2020 has created a safer environment for recreational use of this area by all road users.
“We note that currently there is an additional seasonal limit of 60km/h applied around the Turihauā and Pouawa beaches to accommodate for the roadside camping sites which are heavily used during the summer period, which further increases safety at the roadside during high activity periods.”