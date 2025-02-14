At Okitū, the current 60km/h zone will rise to 70km/h from southwest of Wairere Rd to north of Sirrah St.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the 38 roads selected for speed limit increases were chosen because they were long, straight stretches of state highways.

The speed limits on these sections will revert to previous levels by July 1.

Bishop also released a list of 49 sections of the state highway for further public consultation.

In this region, the proposed change affects SH35 between Makorori and Pouawa, where the speed limit would increase from 80km/h to 100km/h on a stretch of road about 390 metres north of Sirrah St to 400 metres south of Pouawa Bridge.

The Government has called for submissions on whether or not the highway speed between Okitū and Pouawa should be lifted back up to previous levels. Photo / Ben Cowper

Gisborne Cycling Club president Hans van Kregten said the club opposed all proposed changes out of concern for the safety of riders and other road users.

“We strongly oppose the proposal to increase the speed limit on SH35 between Makorori and Pouawa and request that the existing 80 km/h limit is kept in the interests of safety for all road users in the Gisborne/Tairāwhiti area.

“Fatalities have occurred here. The people who were killed were in vehicles, but cyclists feel unsafe if cars travel at a 100km/h on this stretch of road.”

The cycling club will make a submission to New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and hopes others concerned about it will do the same.

Submissions must be in before March 13.

“We also believe that the decision to increase the speed limit at Okitū from 60 to 70km is illogical as this is an urban area and bordering a popular reserve which gives access to one of Gisborne’s and New Zealand’s most popular beaches,” van Kregten said.

“A decision to lower this speed limit was made in 2020 following community consultation and after NZTA determined that a 70km/h speed limit was dangerous.

“We believe that this has not changed.”

Van Kregten said the Makorori Hill to Pouawa section of SH35 had a consistent volume of weekend recreational traffic all year.

“This area is home to Gisborne’s northern beaches - Makorori, Tatapōuri, Turihauā and Pouawa - and it is frequented for day trips by residents and tourists for surfing, fishing, camping, family outings and for its natural beauty.

“The road is popular for road cycling as one of only a handful of regional roads that connect Gisborne [the others being SH2, Tiniroto Road, and Wharekopae Road].

“Our members regularly use this road as a ‘weekend coastal ride’ due to the outstanding natural surroundings and views of the coastline from the highway.

“We believe that the reduction in speed limit from 100 km/h to 80km/h completed in 2020 has created a safer environment for recreational use of this area by all road users.

“We note that currently there is an additional seasonal limit of 60km/h applied around the Turihauā and Pouawa beaches to accommodate for the roadside camping sites which are heavily used during the summer period, which further increases safety at the roadside during high activity periods.”

Van Kregten said the mix of recreational activities and challenging road conditions made reversing the speed limit reduction a significant safety risk.

“The marginal reduction in travel time that would be achieved does not justify the increased risks to road users, and no other substantial benefits have been identified to support the change.”