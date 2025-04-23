Two men from Te Karaka have been charged with unlawful hunting after police executed search warrants.

Police have charged two men after search warrants were executed at addresses in Te Karaka in relation to unlawful hunting in the region.

Police seized a firearm, ammunition, and a large amount of cannabis during the searches last Thursday.

The two men, aged 32 and 40, were to appear in Gisborne District Court charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, unlawful hunting, and cultivating cannabis.

“Poaching and unlawful hunting continues to be an ongoing issue across the wider district, not only for personal safety reasons but also for the flow-on effect from the damage caused to the forestry and farmers’ properties,” a police statement said.

“We will continue to work hard to hold offenders to account.”