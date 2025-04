The event celebrates cultural diversity and inclusiveness. Photo/ Liam Clayton

The event celebrates cultural diversity and inclusiveness. Photo/ Liam Clayton

Gisborne is set to experience the mayhem and fun of the annual Colour Run on Saturday.

Hundreds of people will get covered in colourful powder during the event which takes participants around the city bridges.

Staged by Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council, the run celebrates diversity and inclusion in the region.

Organisers say the run “promotes a deeper sense of belonging within our community”.

