Steam train WA165, pictured here during a cruise ship visit in summer, had two full runs on Saturday and Sunday over Easter to Muriwai and back. Photo / Murray Robertson

Steam train WA165, pictured here during a cruise ship visit in summer, had two full runs on Saturday and Sunday over Easter to Muriwai and back. Photo / Murray Robertson

By Murray Robertson

The toot toot from the whistle of Steam train WA165 punctuated the air over Gisborne city several times at the weekend as more than 300 people went for ride to Muriwai and back.

They came from all over the place, including some from the UK and the US.

“We ran two excursions to Muriwai, one on Saturday and the other Sunday and both were full, with about 320 passengers in total,” said train spokesman Geoff Joyce.

“We can’t take many more than that, so we were thrilled with the way the weekend went.”