Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / News

Forestry rule changes: Forestry Minister Todd McClay ‘working closely’ with Gisborne District Council

By Murray Robertson
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Agriculture, Forestry and Trade Minister Todd McClay was among the lucky judges tasked with savouring the eight tasty finalists in the Steak of Station at the show- "Some of the best steak I've ever eaten." Photo / Murray Robertson

Agriculture, Forestry and Trade Minister Todd McClay was among the lucky judges tasked with savouring the eight tasty finalists in the Steak of Station at the show- "Some of the best steak I've ever eaten." Photo / Murray Robertson

Forestry Minister Todd McClay is telling councils commercial forestry rule changes under the new system must be “evidence-based” as he continues to work closely with Gisborne District Council after forming an action group to implement best practice for the industry.

The minister was in Gisborne for the Poverty Bay A&P Spring Show and was a guest taster in the Steak of Station competition.

He told the Gisborne Herald the Government was focused on delivering tangible outcomes through the recently established Tairāwhiti Forestry Action Group and Transition Advisory Group.

“The Tairāwhiti Forestry Action Group - made up of forestry owners, farming interests, Māori landowners and council officials - is working to accelerate the clean-up in the region, remove debris and sediment, address the legacy issue of wood that poses future risk and help to implement best practice for forestry,” McClay said.

“The Gisborne District Council-led Transition Advisory Group is working together to support landowners make the changes required to a more sustainable land use.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

McClay said forestry had an important role in Tairāwhiti but it would be done differently in the future to ensure risks get well managed.

Proposed changes to the National Environmental Standards for Commercial Forestry will enable council to implement rules to ensure land use is appropriate, but also give certainty and confidence to the forestry sector,” he said.

“We want to ensure the rules being put in place around forestry are done properly to ensure farmers and foresters have a future here because that is needed for the local economy.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He was asked about concerns farmers might have about council proposals for future land use.

“We are putting standards in place around the country and saying to councils if they want to make changes it has to be evidence-based ... it cannot be based on political or ratepayer pressure, or because someone thinks it’s a good idea.

“To local farmers, I would say the work you do is very, very important.

“We need to get the rules right and they have to be permissive, with a focus on where the most risk is, with specific rules around that, with fewer or no rules in areas with low or no risk.”

McLay said he was working closely with the council and had found it to be constructive.

“I think they are in a different place today on how they should approach these rules than they were a year ago. But I think we need to keep our focus on getting the best outcome for farmers and for foresters - in essence for the whole community.”

He recognised how challenging the ongoing impact of the weather events last year had been for Tairāwhiti.

“Important progress is being made on cleaning up and strengthening resilience in the Tairāwhiti region - 18 months on from the devastating weather events in 2023.”

The Government had committed $110 million, resulting in approximately 440,000 tonnes of slash and debris being removed from Tairāwhiti as of the end of August.

“I want to acknowledge the significant impact on the region and local people and praise the clean-up efforts of all those involved.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There is strong momentum and co-ordination of work in the region across local and central government and the forestry and agriculture sectors in addressing the impacts of last year’s cyclones.”

Save

Latest from News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from News