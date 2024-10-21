McClay said forestry had an important role in Tairāwhiti but it would be done differently in the future to ensure risks get well managed.

“Proposed changes to the National Environmental Standards for Commercial Forestry will enable council to implement rules to ensure land use is appropriate, but also give certainty and confidence to the forestry sector,” he said.

“We want to ensure the rules being put in place around forestry are done properly to ensure farmers and foresters have a future here because that is needed for the local economy.”

He was asked about concerns farmers might have about council proposals for future land use.

“We are putting standards in place around the country and saying to councils if they want to make changes it has to be evidence-based ... it cannot be based on political or ratepayer pressure, or because someone thinks it’s a good idea.

“To local farmers, I would say the work you do is very, very important.

“We need to get the rules right and they have to be permissive, with a focus on where the most risk is, with specific rules around that, with fewer or no rules in areas with low or no risk.”

McLay said he was working closely with the council and had found it to be constructive.

“I think they are in a different place today on how they should approach these rules than they were a year ago. But I think we need to keep our focus on getting the best outcome for farmers and for foresters - in essence for the whole community.”

He recognised how challenging the ongoing impact of the weather events last year had been for Tairāwhiti.

“Important progress is being made on cleaning up and strengthening resilience in the Tairāwhiti region - 18 months on from the devastating weather events in 2023.”

The Government had committed $110 million, resulting in approximately 440,000 tonnes of slash and debris being removed from Tairāwhiti as of the end of August.

“I want to acknowledge the significant impact on the region and local people and praise the clean-up efforts of all those involved.

“There is strong momentum and co-ordination of work in the region across local and central government and the forestry and agriculture sectors in addressing the impacts of last year’s cyclones.”