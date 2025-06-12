Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Firstlight Network explains how power price hikes affect Gisborne and Wairoa, better infrastructure promised

James Pocock
By
Chief Reporter, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

Firstlight Network manager George Drysdale said power price increases would support work to strengthen the network and ensure it can meet the growing energy needs of Tairāwhiti and Wairoa.

Firstlight Network manager George Drysdale said power price increases would support work to strengthen the network and ensure it can meet the growing energy needs of Tairāwhiti and Wairoa.

About 26,000 residential, commercial and industrial power consumers across Gisborne and Wairoa have seen monthly power bills increase from $13 to $19 on average since a nationwide policy change.

The region’s electricity lines company, Firstlight Network, says the price change will support its work to strengthen the network’s resilience following

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald