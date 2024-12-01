The visit from a trained EnergyMate coach will include a check of heating, lighting, hot water and appliances.

EnergyMate will help Wairoa residents save money through lowering their power bill. Photo / Warren Buckland

Firstlight network manager George Drysdale said Firstlight Network is excited to bring EnergyMate to Wairoa and to help households better understand their energy use and find ways to save.

“We’re focused on keeping our communities connected and we look forward to the positive benefits this service will provide to whānau in Wairoa,” Drysdale said.

A 2024 evaluation of the service operating in other parts of the country, including Hawke’s Bay, showed that 71% of those visited by a coach reported a change in their power bills, and 91% said they better understood electricity use in their home.

The coaches will review the family’s electricity bill and explain the various charges it includes and connect whānau with their electricity retailer who can help with affordable payment options and confirm they are on the best plan.

The service will be provided by the Ngāti Pāhauwera Development Trust, which already provides budgeting and other services in the Wairoa community.

Tania Huata, a financial mentor, co-ordinator and Ministry of Social Development connector with the trust, said the programme would have significant benefits for Wairoa.

Since Cyclone Gabrielle and the recent flooding, “many in the community have been struggling with increased financial and emotional burdens”, Huata said.

“EnergyMate coaches will provide practical support that will empower whānau to better manage their energy use, which can lead to very real cost savings.”

Huata will lead a team of two newly trained coaches who she said are keen to get started and make a difference.

“By working together, we can create a brighter, more sustainable future for our whānau, hapū and iwi. We’ve wanted this service here in Wairoa for some time, and I’m so pleased it is finally here.”