A 2024 evaluation of the service operating in other parts of the country, including Hawke’s Bay, showed that 71% of those visited by a coach reported a change in their power bills, and 91% said they better understood electricity use in their home.
The coaches will review the family’s electricity bill and explain the various charges it includes and connect whānau with their electricity retailer who can help with affordable payment options and confirm they are on the best plan.
The service will be provided by the Ngāti Pāhauwera Development Trust, which already provides budgeting and other services in the Wairoa community.
Tania Huata, a financial mentor, co-ordinator and Ministry of Social Development connector with the trust, said the programme would have significant benefits for Wairoa.