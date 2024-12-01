Advertisement
Wairoa residents to get free EnergyMate coaching for healthier homes and lower bills

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
A free coaching service is launching in Wairoa to help whānau manage electricity use.

Trained coaches will visit eligible households, provide energy-saving tips and review electricity bills.

The EnergyMate service aims to empower residents, with previous evaluations showing significant cost savings and improved understanding.

A pōwhiri at Raupunga’s Te Huki Marae last week launched the service, run by the Electricity Retailers Association of New Zealand (Eranz).

Firstlight Network provided funding and said it will help whānau build an action plan, using energy-saving tips for more energy-efficient homes.

The visit from a trained EnergyMate coach will include a check of heating, lighting, hot water and appliances.

EnergyMate will help Wairoa residents save money through lowering their power bill. Photo / Warren Buckland
Firstlight network manager George Drysdale said Firstlight Network is excited to bring EnergyMate to Wairoa and to help households better understand their energy use and find ways to save.

“We’re focused on keeping our communities connected and we look forward to the positive benefits this service will provide to whānau in Wairoa,” Drysdale said.

A 2024 evaluation of the service operating in other parts of the country, including Hawke’s Bay, showed that 71% of those visited by a coach reported a change in their power bills, and 91% said they better understood electricity use in their home.

The coaches will review the family’s electricity bill and explain the various charges it includes and connect whānau with their electricity retailer who can help with affordable payment options and confirm they are on the best plan.

The service will be provided by the Ngāti Pāhauwera Development Trust, which already provides budgeting and other services in the Wairoa community.

Tania Huata, a financial mentor, co-ordinator and Ministry of Social Development connector with the trust, said the programme would have significant benefits for Wairoa.

Since Cyclone Gabrielle and the recent flooding, “many in the community have been struggling with increased financial and emotional burdens”, Huata said.

“EnergyMate coaches will provide practical support that will empower whānau to better manage their energy use, which can lead to very real cost savings.”

Huata will lead a team of two newly trained coaches who she said are keen to get started and make a difference.

“By working together, we can create a brighter, more sustainable future for our whānau, hapū and iwi. We’ve wanted this service here in Wairoa for some time, and I’m so pleased it is finally here.”

